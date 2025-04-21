If You Don't Have A Candy Thermometer, Use The Water Test To Check Your Confections

Candy bars have been a cherished part of our culture for decades, their popularity originating all the way back in World War I, when they were used to provide energy and morale boosts to soldiers. And while a store-bought piece of candy is always welcome, there's a very special feeling that comes from concocting your own homemade confections. One of the only roadblocks for many would-be home candy makers is the lack of equipment, which is why we spoke to Yami Mercado, a pastry chef at the Chicago Athletic Association, to find out how you can still be successful even if you don't have a candy thermometer.

The key lies in a trick called the water test, according to Mercado. "The water test is an old-school but super effective method," she explains. "It helps you visually and physically determine which stage your sugar has reached." This test, which can trace its roots back to the 16th century, requires just cold water and a knowledge of the six stages of cooked sugar to ensure that you have the perfect level of doneness for whatever type of candy you're trying to make.

How it works is simple. "Drop a bit of the sugar syrup into cold water: if it forms a soft, pliable ball, you're at the soft ball stage — perfect for fudge or caramels. If it becomes firm but still pliable, that's the firm ball stage. As you go higher, you get to [the] hard crack stage, where it turns brittle," Mercado says.