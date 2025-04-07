Boxed Cake Mix Is The Secret Weapon For Easy Fudge (No Candy Thermometer Needed)

Making fudge from scratch may seem simple, but it comes with its fair share of challenges — whether it's homemade fudge not setting properly or your fudge becoming too grainy. However, what if we told you that you could make this process fool-proof with just a box of cake mix? To learn more about this unexpected fudge hack, Food Republic spoke exclusively with Chef Christopher Hensel, a private chef based in the Hamptons, New York.

According to Chef Hensel, "Boxed cake mix can work as a shortcut ingredient for fudge because of its structure-building ingredients like flour and starch." These pre-measured ingredients in the boxed cake mix help create a stable, thick consistency for the fudge. Any flavor of boxed cake mix works — stick with chocolate cake for a classic take, or experiment with flavors like Funfetti, lemon, or red velvet.

Besides the mix, you'll also need wet ingredients such as butter and milk. "These add fat and moisture, helping create a smooth, rich texture," Chef Hensel explained. While some recipes call for sweetened condensed milk, others will use regular milk with powdered sugar. "[Powdered sugar] thickens the mixture and ensures proper consistency without making it grainy," Chef Hensel said, noting that cornstarch is added as a thickening agent in many versions of fudge.