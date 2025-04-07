Boxed Cake Mix Is The Secret Weapon For Easy Fudge (No Candy Thermometer Needed)
Making fudge from scratch may seem simple, but it comes with its fair share of challenges — whether it's homemade fudge not setting properly or your fudge becoming too grainy. However, what if we told you that you could make this process fool-proof with just a box of cake mix? To learn more about this unexpected fudge hack, Food Republic spoke exclusively with Chef Christopher Hensel, a private chef based in the Hamptons, New York.
According to Chef Hensel, "Boxed cake mix can work as a shortcut ingredient for fudge because of its structure-building ingredients like flour and starch." These pre-measured ingredients in the boxed cake mix help create a stable, thick consistency for the fudge. Any flavor of boxed cake mix works — stick with chocolate cake for a classic take, or experiment with flavors like Funfetti, lemon, or red velvet.
Besides the mix, you'll also need wet ingredients such as butter and milk. "These add fat and moisture, helping create a smooth, rich texture," Chef Hensel explained. While some recipes call for sweetened condensed milk, others will use regular milk with powdered sugar. "[Powdered sugar] thickens the mixture and ensures proper consistency without making it grainy," Chef Hensel said, noting that cornstarch is added as a thickening agent in many versions of fudge.
How to make (and elevate) your boxed cake fudge
To make your fudge with a boxed cake mix, start by melting your butter and milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Once combined, reduce the heat to low and stir in the cake mix. Remove the fudge mixture from the heat, spread into a pan, and let it chill for a few hours in the fridge before serving. For an easier method, skip the stove entirely — just mix together your cake mix, powdered sugar, butter, and milk, and microwave for a couple of minutes until melted. Then stir, spread into a baking pan, and refrigerate until set.
Fudge is also the perfect dessert to be creative with different textures and flavor variations. Continuing the exclusive conversation with Food Republic, Chef Christopher Hensel suggests sea salt and caramel, which "balances sweetness with a gourmet touch," or crushed pretzels for a texture contrast. For a chocolate cake fudge, mixing in ingredients like espresso powder, chocolate chips, or chocolate-covered espresso beans will enhance the rich chocolate flavor. If you want a "chewy, tart contrast to the richness", Chef Hensel recommends tart cherries.
When you're ready to serve, cut your fudge into squares, or get creative with cookie cutters and make fun shapes such as hearts or stars. For leftovers, if you manage to have any, store fudge to keep it moist by wrapping it airtight and keeping it in a cool, dry spot.