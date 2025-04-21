How To Make Edible Straws Using Candy
Candy can be the perfect addition to any dessert, especially when it serves a functional purpose. Hard candies like Jolly Ranchers can be melted down to make all kinds of things, from one-ingredient cotton candy to edible candy straws. To learn more about this delicate process, we spoke to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at Cindy's in Chicago, Illinois.
The first step is melting down your candy so you can reshape it. "I recommend the microwave for its speed and control, Mercado told Food Republic. "Just be sure to melt them in short bursts —15 to 20 seconds at a time — stirring in between until fully melted." This hack is great for other desserts like chocolate, or melting marshmallows without burning anything, so long as you use a microwave safe bowl and protect your hands from the heat. "If you're doing a larger batch or want more even heat, the oven on a low temperature works too," the expert advised.
To craft a precise shape out of your melted candy, like a straw, using a sturdy silicone or metal mold will give you the best results. When pouring the candy into the mold, Mercato emphasized that "[temperature] control is crucial ... You want the candy to be hot enough to mold[,] but not so hot that it becomes unmanageable or burns." The expert also reminded cooks to work quickly so the candy doesn't harden in the wrong place, and to use gloves to prevent any accidents while handling. Crafting candy straws require care and efficiency, but it is a great way to add flare and fun to any dessert.
Use a candy straw to add a touch of whimsy to your drink
Patience is a huge part of making candy straws, especially when it comes to the cool down process. When working with melted candy like Jolly Ranchers, a slow cooling process helps keep the melted sugar pliable and allows for easy manipulation. "One trick is to work under a heat lamp — it keeps the candy warm without overheating," Yami Mercado shared. "That low heat helps maintain flexibility while you mold and shape it." Keeping the candy pliable — but not runny — will help you control it and get the best final result. Be sure not to shock the candy with quick temperature changes like taking it from a room temperature environment to cooler temperatures outside.
Of course, there are plenty of other creative ways to mold candy and feature them in your recipes. According to the expert, "Melted Jolly Ranchers can be used to create colorful candy sculptures like roses or abstract shapes for dessert décor." To make these, or any other shape, just follow the same melting and cooling process used for making straws. This same method can be used for fun dessert coatings on fresh ingredients — like the viral candied fruit trend, tanghulu, or a modern twist on the classic candy apple. Just be sure to check that your candy hasn't gone bad — which is indeed possible — so the flavor and consistency of your candy isn't compromised. Otherwise, get to melting and molding, and enjoy hard candy in fun new shapes.