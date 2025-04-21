How To Make Edible Straws Using Candy

Candy can be the perfect addition to any dessert, especially when it serves a functional purpose. Hard candies like Jolly Ranchers can be melted down to make all kinds of things, from one-ingredient cotton candy to edible candy straws. To learn more about this delicate process, we spoke to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at Cindy's in Chicago, Illinois.

The first step is melting down your candy so you can reshape it. "I recommend the microwave for its speed and control, Mercado told Food Republic. "Just be sure to melt them in short bursts —15 to 20 seconds at a time — stirring in between until fully melted." This hack is great for other desserts like chocolate, or melting marshmallows without burning anything, so long as you use a microwave safe bowl and protect your hands from the heat. "If you're doing a larger batch or want more even heat, the oven on a low temperature works too," the expert advised.

To craft a precise shape out of your melted candy, like a straw, using a sturdy silicone or metal mold will give you the best results. When pouring the candy into the mold, Mercato emphasized that "[temperature] control is crucial ... You want the candy to be hot enough to mold[,] but not so hot that it becomes unmanageable or burns." The expert also reminded cooks to work quickly so the candy doesn't harden in the wrong place, and to use gloves to prevent any accidents while handling. Crafting candy straws require care and efficiency, but it is a great way to add flare and fun to any dessert.