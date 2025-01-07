Yes, Candy Can Expire — Here's How To Tell

If you've had bags of candy in your pantry for years, you might think the sweet stuff doesn't really expire. Bad news: it certainly can. Luckily, the good news is that sugary confections including chocolate, hard candy, and even gummies take a long time to reach that dreaded expiration date. Candy is also generally safe to consume even past its prime, although there will be noticeable dips in its quality.

Like with most food products, unopened candy will likely stay fresh for longer than opened packages. Unopened, soft candies with ingredients like peanut butter, caramel, and gum have a shelf life from six to nine months. Sealed milk chocolate and white chocolate stay fresh for up to ten months. Hard candies like Jolly Ranchers, lollipops, jelly beans, and acidic sour candies can last a whole year unopened before you need to worry about quality. That duration doubles for dark chocolate, which can stay fresh for two years, as long as it has not been opened or exposed to drastic temperature changes.

The storage area of the candy can also contribute to how fresh it stays over time. Candies like chocolates that are easily affected by heat will undergo taste and texture changes if they melt and re-solidify, even if they go unopened. For the freshest candy, keep your confections sealed and stored in a cool, dark place. But if you are still munching on Halloween candy well into the New Year, rest assured it is most likely still safe to eat.