The Viral Candied Fruit Trend That's Sending People To The Hospital

Doctors at Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston are warning that a recent TikTok trend could be more dangerous than delicious. The viral trend in question? Homemade tanghulu. Tanghulu is a traditional Chinese snack made of skewered fruits encased in a glass-like, hardened sugar shell. TikTok creators show how the treat can be made at home by melting sugar or hard candies like Jolly Ranchers in a microwave, and then dipping skewered fruits into it. A quick dunk in ice water swiftly hardens the sugar, leaving you with a delightful treat that is soft, juicy, and crunchy at the same time.

However, working with hot sugar can be disastrous if you're not careful, and that's precisely why this viral TikTok trend is proving to be dangerous. Doctors at Shriners and other hospitals across the world have noticed a correlation between the trend and an uptick in the number of children admitted for severe burns caused by hot sugar spills.

In one case, a nine-year-old in Fayette County, Pennsylvania was brought to the hospital after trying to make tanghulu from melted Jolly Ranchers with his mother. He accidentally spilled hot melted candy all over his right hand, which then hardened into a shell around his skin and resulted in second-degree burns. Surgeon Colleen Ryan, M.D. at Shriners alone saw two patients within a fortnight, and doctors at West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh reported four similar cases between June and August 2024 — all related to burns from making the viral candied fruit.