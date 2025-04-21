The Can't-Miss Aldi Staple For A More Affordable Breakfast Spread

Imagine sitting down to a Sunday breakfast of crispy bacon, perfectly browned hash browns, and a stack of fluffy pancakes dripping with delicious, sweet syrup. But not just any bottle will do. This spread won't be complete without rich, amber-colored maple syrup. Yet, with today's inflated prices, this meal might remain in the depths of your imagination as you reach for a bottle of the high-fructose imitation stuff. To make your dream dish a reality, consider picking up the key ingredient — maple syrup — from the low-cost retailer Aldi.

You might be asking yourself: Why would you do that? Won't the syrup be a low grade or another imitation? No. The discount supermarket chain sells 100% pure maple syrup (12.5 fluid ounces) for the unbelievable price of $5.85 (though prices may vary slightly by location). That's a better buy than Walmart's brand at $7.98. Not even Trader Joe's sells the same-size bottle of maple syrup at a comparable price. Better still? The Specially Selected brand, a private label of Aldi, isn't a seasonal sale or a limited-quantity item.