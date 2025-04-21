The Can't-Miss Aldi Staple For A More Affordable Breakfast Spread
Imagine sitting down to a Sunday breakfast of crispy bacon, perfectly browned hash browns, and a stack of fluffy pancakes dripping with delicious, sweet syrup. But not just any bottle will do. This spread won't be complete without rich, amber-colored maple syrup. Yet, with today's inflated prices, this meal might remain in the depths of your imagination as you reach for a bottle of the high-fructose imitation stuff. To make your dream dish a reality, consider picking up the key ingredient — maple syrup — from the low-cost retailer Aldi.
You might be asking yourself: Why would you do that? Won't the syrup be a low grade or another imitation? No. The discount supermarket chain sells 100% pure maple syrup (12.5 fluid ounces) for the unbelievable price of $5.85 (though prices may vary slightly by location). That's a better buy than Walmart's brand at $7.98. Not even Trader Joe's sells the same-size bottle of maple syrup at a comparable price. Better still? The Specially Selected brand, a private label of Aldi, isn't a seasonal sale or a limited-quantity item.
Aldi's maple syrup is the real deal
According to USDA guidelines, a 100% pure maple syrup must not have any additives present, and must have a sugar density of 66%. Aldi's amber syrup meets the USDA's standard for a pure product, delivering a great maple flavor at an affordable price. Not only will it make your pancakes sing, but you can also try this maple syrup in your scrambled eggs or sweeten your bacon with it. Aldi's maple syrup will even work for making an easy, two-ingredient caramel sauce.
Personally, I've used this economical syrup for my own cooking needs — in sauces and sweeteners — and at breakfast. The flavor was good. Contrary to some reviews on the internet, I didn't believe the texture was too thin. My only problem was that my family used a lot of it in one meal. At such a good price, however, adding Aldi's Specially Selected maple syrup to your pantry is indeed a smart buy.