The Pizza Box Drinking Game That's Perfect For Any Party

Let's be honest, just about anything can be made into a drinking game — apparently even leftover pizza boxes. One game, aptly named the Pizza Box Game, uses just that to play. To set up, each participant writes their name on a broken down pizza box and circles it. They then flip a coin, typically a quarter, onto the cardboard. If it lands within a circled name, that person has to drink. For those wondering what happens when it lands in any empty space, it's simple: The person flipping the coin creates a new circled rule (which usually involves drinking). From here on, whenever the coin lands within that space, the rule must be followed. This continues until the entire box is filled with names and rules, creating a highly interactive, engaging game night.

If this drinking game sounds familiar, that's because it also commonly goes by "Shapes." The main difference between two is that instead of just circles, players write their name or the new rule within their choice of shape. This makes the game a bit more challenging since different shapes take up different amounts of space (for instance, a star has a different chance of being landed on than a triangle or square). To make it even more fun, the shapes can be of any size, not only the outline of the letters.