Move Over, Halftime Show - This Drinking Game Is The Real MVP

Super Bowl LIX has the nation's football fans up in arms. Kansas City Chiefs fans look for the first-ever three-peat win, the Philadelphia Eagles are ready for a rematch, and Swifties eagerly await a night of field-side romance ... Yet thousands of watchers wished for literally anyone else to be playing on February 9 (our condolences to the Bills Mafia). But, there is a way for fans and those who are just watching the halftime show to celebrate alike. All you need is your favorite drink.

Whether you're drinking away the pain of watching two teams you hate, or you've got your favorite celebratory IPA in hand, this Super Bowl LIX drinking game will keep spirits high. Not to mention it will be the perfect accompaniment to your Super Bowl snacks like bacon pigs in bacon-y blankets. Follow along the list of simple rules to help stay engaged and keep the group invested, even when the referees make you want to tear your hair out.

Football games are notoriously full of twists and turns, and with these two high-energy teams taking the field, you never know when you'll be taking a sip — or three. So grab a glass of the iconic Philadelphia historical Clover Club cocktail, or pop open a bottle of beer from any of Kansas City's iconic breweries and settle in for a night of good ol' American football.

Ready to drink along? Get to know the rules to our Super Bowl 59 drinking game.