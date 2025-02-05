Move Over, Halftime Show - This Drinking Game Is The Real MVP
Super Bowl LIX has the nation's football fans up in arms. Kansas City Chiefs fans look for the first-ever three-peat win, the Philadelphia Eagles are ready for a rematch, and Swifties eagerly await a night of field-side romance ... Yet thousands of watchers wished for literally anyone else to be playing on February 9 (our condolences to the Bills Mafia). But, there is a way for fans and those who are just watching the halftime show to celebrate alike. All you need is your favorite drink.
Whether you're drinking away the pain of watching two teams you hate, or you've got your favorite celebratory IPA in hand, this Super Bowl LIX drinking game will keep spirits high. Not to mention it will be the perfect accompaniment to your Super Bowl snacks like bacon pigs in bacon-y blankets. Follow along the list of simple rules to help stay engaged and keep the group invested, even when the referees make you want to tear your hair out.
Football games are notoriously full of twists and turns, and with these two high-energy teams taking the field, you never know when you'll be taking a sip — or three. So grab a glass of the iconic Philadelphia historical Clover Club cocktail, or pop open a bottle of beer from any of Kansas City's iconic breweries and settle in for a night of good ol' American football.
Ready to drink along? Get to know the rules to our Super Bowl 59 drinking game.
Take one sip...
1. Whenever you see a member of the Kelce family — whether it's Travis on the field, Jason doing commentary, or Mama Kelce cheering in the stands.
2. When you see a State Farm "Bundle and Save" commercial.
3. If the Eagles defense gets a penalty.
4. Every time you see Taylor Swift.
5. Whenever you hear the song "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar
6. Whenever the refs rule in favor of the Chiefs — we've all heard the conspiracies; let's see if the refs play fair or want you to drink more.
7. For every featured artist that Kendrick brings out during the Halftime show.
8. If any players do a touchdown dance — add sips if teammates join in.
9. Whenever Tom Brady comes on screen to commentate — take extra sips any time he mentions his own Super Bowl wins.
10. If Patrick Mahomes sticks his tongue out.
Take a couple sips...
1. If Eagles running back Saquon Barkley scores a touchdown — currently tied for 5th most touchdowns this season, the odds are high.
2. If a kicker misses a field goal or extra point.
3. If a fight breaks out on the field — take an extra sip if a referee gets hit or knocked over in the line of fire.
4. When you see a Bud Light commercial featuring a celebrity.
5. If either team makes an interception.
Finish your drink...
1. If older brother Peyton Manning wins the Fanduel Kick of Destiny competition — the younger and more agile Eli is the favored pick.
2. If the Kansas City Chiefs win and take the three-peat. If this makes your blood curdle, take a shot of the equally curdling Cement Mixer shot to drown your sorrows and pray for someone to take down the champs next year.