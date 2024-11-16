How To Play Japan's Famous Ping Pong Pang Drinking Game

At a party, there is almost always someone who exclaims, "Anyone up for a drinking game?" People throw out their suggestions: Beer Pong, "Never Have I Ever," Truth or Drink. But most would rather casually sip their hard seltzers than play the same tired games they learned in college. So, if you've already played the trending drinking game in Korea, APT., and are looking for yet another form of entertainment that is less complicated than "True American" from the television series "New Girl," you need to play Ping Pong Pang.

This game, famous in Japan, is so simple that anyone (over the age of 21) can play. Gather at least four players and copious amounts of alcohol. After selecting one person to start the game, that person shouts, "Ping" and points to the person on their left, who then shouts, "Pong" and points to the next person, followed by a third player saying, "Pang" and pointing to anyone at the table. Whoever is pointed at then shouts, "Ping," and selects anyone at the table. The game continues in this sequence: Ping (point at anyone), Pong (point at anyone), Pang (point at anyone). Alcohol enters the mix if a player does not follow the correct Ping, Pong, Pang order or if they fail to point and say their word simultaneously — both mistakes require the player to take a drink.