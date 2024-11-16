How To Play Japan's Famous Ping Pong Pang Drinking Game
At a party, there is almost always someone who exclaims, "Anyone up for a drinking game?" People throw out their suggestions: Beer Pong, "Never Have I Ever," Truth or Drink. But most would rather casually sip their hard seltzers than play the same tired games they learned in college. So, if you've already played the trending drinking game in Korea, APT., and are looking for yet another form of entertainment that is less complicated than "True American" from the television series "New Girl," you need to play Ping Pong Pang.
This game, famous in Japan, is so simple that anyone (over the age of 21) can play. Gather at least four players and copious amounts of alcohol. After selecting one person to start the game, that person shouts, "Ping" and points to the person on their left, who then shouts, "Pong" and points to the next person, followed by a third player saying, "Pang" and pointing to anyone at the table. Whoever is pointed at then shouts, "Ping," and selects anyone at the table. The game continues in this sequence: Ping (point at anyone), Pong (point at anyone), Pang (point at anyone). Alcohol enters the mix if a player does not follow the correct Ping, Pong, Pang order or if they fail to point and say their word simultaneously — both mistakes require the player to take a drink.
Drinking culture in Japan
Alongside the popular drinking game Ping Pong Pang, there are other customary drinking practices in Japan. Whether sipping on beer, sake, or whisky, to say cheers, the Japanese raise their glasses, make direct eye contact, and say, "Kampai!" Once the toast is made, a "nomikai" (drinking party) might begin. This gathering, which can span many hours, involves sharing food and (of course) plenty of drinks. While it may seem like a fun way to simply gather with friends, the nomikai is deeply significant in Japanese culture as a way to strengthen relationships.
Just as slurping noodles is seen as proper etiquette in Japan, sharing alcohol with friends and colleagues is valued too. But just like the rise of non-alcoholic beverages in the U.S. (with more than 40% of Americans opting for drinks that keep them sober, according to data collected in 2023 from NC Solutions), a similar trend is growing in Japan. Regardless of these shifting attitudes toward alcohol, many people in Japan still enjoy drinking activities, including Ping Pong Pang.