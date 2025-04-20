The Popular 'Fast Food' Chain In Italy That You Won't Find In The US

Italy's idea of fast food is completely different to America's, so if you're picturing neon signs and busy drive-thrus, you're way off. The most iconic fast food chain you'll find in Italy is Autogrill: a pit stop for any travelers crossing the country by highway. Yes, technically it is fast food by way of speed and convenience, but think more espresso machines than soda fountains, more porchetta sandwiches than cheeseburgers and more rosemary roast potatoes than fries. What can we say? Italians do it differently!

For those who grew up in Italy, Autogrill isn't just a stop to stretch your legs — it's kind of a cultural landmark. It's synonymous with piling off the bus with your friends on sports trips, or road trips to the mountains with the family. It was where kids beg for Kinder eggs (a treat that is actually banned in the U.S.), and parents quickly downed their espressos before getting everyone back in the car. While Autogrill is never the destination, it is always part of the journey.

And this isn't some niche operation — it's the biggest food and beverage service for travelers in the entire world. The company has literally hundreds of locations along Italy's autostrade (highways) and has even reached out of Italy across Europe and into American airports.