The Popular 'Fast Food' Chain In Italy That You Won't Find In The US
Italy's idea of fast food is completely different to America's, so if you're picturing neon signs and busy drive-thrus, you're way off. The most iconic fast food chain you'll find in Italy is Autogrill: a pit stop for any travelers crossing the country by highway. Yes, technically it is fast food by way of speed and convenience, but think more espresso machines than soda fountains, more porchetta sandwiches than cheeseburgers and more rosemary roast potatoes than fries. What can we say? Italians do it differently!
For those who grew up in Italy, Autogrill isn't just a stop to stretch your legs — it's kind of a cultural landmark. It's synonymous with piling off the bus with your friends on sports trips, or road trips to the mountains with the family. It was where kids beg for Kinder eggs (a treat that is actually banned in the U.S.), and parents quickly downed their espressos before getting everyone back in the car. While Autogrill is never the destination, it is always part of the journey.
And this isn't some niche operation — it's the biggest food and beverage service for travelers in the entire world. The company has literally hundreds of locations along Italy's autostrade (highways) and has even reached out of Italy across Europe and into American airports.
It's a rest stop with better taste
Walking into an Autogrill goes something like this: you'll first walk through the gas station and into the building, passing a section selling glossy cookbooks, local wine, oversized Italian candy, and regional souvenirs like truffle spreads and limoncello, depending on where in the country you are.
Then you'll find the bar. But this is not what Americans know bars as, because in Italy, a bar is more like a casual coffee counter. While it's really there to give people their caffeine fix, it also sells other soft drinks, snacks like chips and pastries, and even alcohol. You'll usually find sandwiches there, pre-made and unpretentious, stuffed with fresh Italian fillings like prosciutto, mozzarella, and vegetables. Then finally, at larger Autogrill locations, there will be a hot food counter offering freshly made dishes like lasagna and penne all'arrabbiata. It's quick-serve and cafeteria-style but in a homemade, delicious Italian way.
Basically, Autogrill is fast food that knows to respect your time without insulting your taste buds. It's hard to imagine anything like it working in the U.S., but maybe that's the point. Some things just make more sense in Italy, don't they?