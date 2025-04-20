Substitute Water With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient When Cooking Taco Meat

Tacos have become an incredibly popular homemade meal choice because there are so many ways to customize them to your preference. Maybe you have a soft spot for hard-shell tacos or prefer your tortillas stuffed with breakfast foods, Wrangler-style. One thing we can all agree on, though, is that if you're going to keep it simple and straightforward — ground meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, etc. — your ground beef, chicken, or turkey has got to be super flavorful. If you are in the habit of adding water to your meat while it's cooking to activate or rehydrate your seasoning, you should go ahead and use a bit of broth or stock instead.

If you're cooking ground beef, you can use beef broth, and if you're cooking ground chicken or turkey, you can use chicken or even vegetable broth. Honestly, any meat benefits from just about whatever stock you're using; all you need to do is add about a ½ cup of stock per every pound of meat. The flavors of these stocks will complement the meat and other ingredients, resulting in a richer, more savory, and impressive taco filling. As an added bonus, any remaining liquid will form a delicious, rich gravy that you can dip your finished tacos in.