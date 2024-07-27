Your Pigs In A Blanket Are Begging For A Bacon Upgrade

In the United States, the classic appetizer of warm cocktail wieners enveloped in flaky, puffed-up crescent dough is a simple dish that's typically a hit at parties and tailgates; it even works well as an easy snack. It often only requires three ingredients — dough, cocktail wieners, and butter — but doubling down on the "pig" in the blanket, with the addition of bacon, can take this cozy comfort food to the next level.

You can easily add smoky flavor and crispy texture to pigs in a blanket by incorporating the bacon on either the inside or the outside of the pastry-wrapped sausage. Either way, you'll want to cook the bacon ahead of time or use store-bought pre-cooked bacon slices. If you're opting to stuff it into the pigs in a blanket, dice the bacon up and sprinkle it onto the dough before rolling it up around the sausage. For bacon-wrapped pigs in a blanket, you'll need to spiral the bacon around the dough once the wiener has been rolled up in it. While it's likely to stay in place on its own, you can also secure it with a toothpick, which can come in handy later when serving.