Your Pigs In A Blanket Are Begging For A Bacon Upgrade
In the United States, the classic appetizer of warm cocktail wieners enveloped in flaky, puffed-up crescent dough is a simple dish that's typically a hit at parties and tailgates; it even works well as an easy snack. It often only requires three ingredients — dough, cocktail wieners, and butter — but doubling down on the "pig" in the blanket, with the addition of bacon, can take this cozy comfort food to the next level.
You can easily add smoky flavor and crispy texture to pigs in a blanket by incorporating the bacon on either the inside or the outside of the pastry-wrapped sausage. Either way, you'll want to cook the bacon ahead of time or use store-bought pre-cooked bacon slices. If you're opting to stuff it into the pigs in a blanket, dice the bacon up and sprinkle it onto the dough before rolling it up around the sausage. For bacon-wrapped pigs in a blanket, you'll need to spiral the bacon around the dough once the wiener has been rolled up in it. While it's likely to stay in place on its own, you can also secure it with a toothpick, which can come in handy later when serving.
Other ways to upgrade bacon-wrapped pigs in a blanket
Pigs in a blanket may be popular partially because of their simplicity, but if you're looking to take your bacon-wrapped snacks to the next level, there's no shortage of options. For some ooey-gooey goodness that contrasts perfectly with bacon's crispiness, try making pimento cheese pigs in a blanket, or spread Boursin or cream cheese inside. You can also layer in sliced or shredded cheddar, American cheese, mozzarella, or provolone. And if two types of pig aren't enough, add ham, pancetta, or prosciutto.
For other ways to elevate your meaty treats, look no further than the toppings you might put on your hot dog. For a spicy flavor, sprinkle in some diced jalapeños or add a few dashes of Sriracha or hot sauce — any of these ingredients will bring out the smoky undertones that bacon brings to the table. If you want to double up on the bacon's smokiness, spread on some barbecue sauce. Finally, if a briny zing is your thing, try adding dill pickle relish or sauerkraut, which will add even more satisfying crunchiness alongside the bacon.
A final way to take pigs in a blanket with bacon from plain to impressive is to serve them with sauces for dipping. Simple condiments like whole grain mustard, honey mustard, or ranch dressing all work well with pork. Or, you can whip up a spicy nacho cheese sauce or serve a doctored-up store-bought queso.
More swaps and tips for making pigs in a blanket
Cocktail wieners are the traditional meat for pigs in a blanket, but you can substitute quartered hot dogs and still achieve almost the same flavor and texture. Other pre-cooked sausages will work too — try breakfast sausage, chicken sausage, or your own homemade sausage as long as the size is similar. If you're looking to make an elevated version, consider swapping out the packaged croissant dough and using puff pastry for the "blanket." Or, for a textural twist, use homemade or store-bought biscuit dough to wrap the sausages or hot dogs.
One way to make sure that the bread component of your pigs in a blanket turns out best is to refrigerate them briefly once they're prepared. Some doughs benefit from being cold when placed in the oven. In the case of puff pastry, it can help to build its signature light layers, while for biscuit dough, being chilled when it goes in the oven helps to keep it from spreading. And if there's not enough room in the fridge, you can always pop them in the freezer — they can go straight from there to the oven, which means they're a perfect make-ahead snack.
Finally, since no one wants a soggy pig in a blanket, be sure to use a paper towel to pat the sausages dry before wrapping them in dough. And when reheating, always opt for the stove or an air fryer instead of microwaving.