This Hot Dog Hack Takes 'Pigs In A Blanket' To The Next Level (& It's Perfect For The Super Bowl)
Pigs in a blanket may be one of the most iconic retro food trends that remain a staple at parties and potlucks. Usually consisting of hot dogs or miniature cocktail wieners wrapped in biscuit dough, puff pastry, or crescent dough, these little appetizers are meaty on the inside with a flaky exterior. While there's nothing wrong with some classic pigs, there is a hack that can take this starter to the next level and also save you tons of time: use croissants for the pastry part.
Pigs in a blanket can sometimes be time-consuming to make, especially if you're feeding a crowd. They can also turn out soggy if the dough doesn't bake through, and if the hot dogs are not properly wrapped, the meat may slip right out of its bready casing. Instead of fussing with the process of patting the meat dry and encasing it in raw dough, simply buy fresh croissants and slice a deep slit into each one lengthwise. You might want to toast or warm them in the oven. In the meantime, heat up your hot dogs however you like — on the grill, in the microwave, or boiled in water, broth, or beer.
Slip the dogs into the croissants, and you have a delectable cross between pigs in a blanket and a croissant sandwich. The sausages will still be snuggled into buttery and flaky goodness for a perfect appetizer, in only a fraction of the time. Plus, they'll be hot and fresh without a sign of sogginess in sight.
More ways to upgrade your croissant pigs in a blanket
Using croissants as buns for hot dogs or cocktail wieners is just the start of transforming this old school appetizer. With just a few simple swaps or add-ins, you can serve a totally unique version that will have guests asking for your recipe. Start with the meat — try swapping in sausage if you want a more sophisticated feel. Stick with pork and use Italian sausage or kielbasa, or replace it with other varieties made from chicken or turkey. And for a veggie-based version, try using roasted carrots in your pigs in blankets. No matter what you use for the filling, try slicing it up into smaller portions that are appropriate for handheld appetizers.
Pigs in a blanket rarely have other ingredients incorporated into them, but using croissants opens the door to plenty of toppings. Stuff in some roasted peppers for a colorful presentation, sprinkle on crumbled bacon for smokiness, or pour on a drizzle of queso for some cheesy goodness. Or, offer a selection of options and let guests choose their own toppers.
Finally, you can upgrade your dipping sauce from standard condiments like ketchup, mustard, or cheese sauce. Try offering marinara sauce with mozzarella-topped pigs in croissants for a pizza-inspired version, or serve Russian dressing with sauerkraut-topped pigs to channel a Reuben. Or, simply whip up a flavorful two-ingredient dip by whisking your favorite seasonings into sour cream or Greek yogurt.