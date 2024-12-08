The Unique Way Germany's Spaghetti Ice Cream Sundae Was Invented

Foreign tourists who walk into a German ice cream parlor might be confused at first, as they're likely to see what looks like spaghetti with tomato sauce being served. The German ice cream sundae called spaghettieis – "spaghetti" plus "eis" (ice cream) – is made of spaghetti-shaped vanilla ice cream covered with strawberry sauce and sprinkled with white chocolate "cheese." This eye-tricking dessert that's popular in Germany but mostly unknown outside the country was created thanks to a teenager's moment of inspiration during a ski trip.

German 17-year-old Dario Fontanella was at an Italian ski resort cafe in 1969 when he ordered a Mont Blanc, a French pastry made of chestnut puree swirled on meringue with whipped cream. He asked how they made the puree long and thin, and was told they pushed it through a press used to make German noodles called spaetzle. Fontanella, whose Italian immigrant father owned an ice cream parlor in Manheim, wanted to try it with ice cream. After some failed efforts, Fontanella got the "spaghetti" right after realizing the spaetzle press had to be very cold. He experimented with using strawberry, lemon, and pistachio in tribute to the Italian flag's colors, but settled on vanilla when his father said he'd never seen different colored spaghetti.

Spaghettieis was a big hit when the Fonatanellas' Manheim shop, Eis Fontanella, began selling it in the 1970s, although children would cry at first, thinking it really was spaghetti. Its popularity spread, imitators copied it, and spaghettieis became a German favorite.