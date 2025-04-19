Massachusetts is a state with certainly no shortage of eclectic eateries. From medieval castle-themed tapas restaurants to historic oyster houses that were frequented by former presidents, the Massachusetts food scene is as unique as it is undersung.

One establishment that truly exemplifies the best of The Bay State's culinary culture is Iggy's Bread of the World, home to what has been considered the best bread in the state. Founded by Igor and Ludmilla Ivanovic in 1994, Iggy's is best known for its long-standing mission to use the finest ingredients, including organic and unbleached flour.

At first glance, Iggy's Bread may seem like any other New England bakery slinging fresh sourdough. However, what sets the Cambridge-based institution apart from the rest is its unwavering ethos and commitment to caring for people and the planet by sourcing products that aren't chemically treated. This means that every item on the Iggy's menu — from the loaves of ancient grain and rye bread to the French-style baguettes and brioche — is made by hand with minimally processed flour. Not only are the resulting products of exceptional quality, but unbleached flour is also known to retain more nutrients such as fiber, vitamin E, and antioxidants.

It's clear that the attention to detail at Iggy's Bread has made all the difference. The company expanded over the years from a small bakery into an immensely popular statewide wholesaler with its own spacious warehouse. Iggy's Bread also operates in Australia, with a popular Sydney location that opened in 2008.