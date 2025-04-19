The Massachusetts Bakery That Only Serves Unbleached Breads
Massachusetts is a state with certainly no shortage of eclectic eateries. From medieval castle-themed tapas restaurants to historic oyster houses that were frequented by former presidents, the Massachusetts food scene is as unique as it is undersung.
One establishment that truly exemplifies the best of The Bay State's culinary culture is Iggy's Bread of the World, home to what has been considered the best bread in the state. Founded by Igor and Ludmilla Ivanovic in 1994, Iggy's is best known for its long-standing mission to use the finest ingredients, including organic and unbleached flour.
At first glance, Iggy's Bread may seem like any other New England bakery slinging fresh sourdough. However, what sets the Cambridge-based institution apart from the rest is its unwavering ethos and commitment to caring for people and the planet by sourcing products that aren't chemically treated. This means that every item on the Iggy's menu — from the loaves of ancient grain and rye bread to the French-style baguettes and brioche — is made by hand with minimally processed flour. Not only are the resulting products of exceptional quality, but unbleached flour is also known to retain more nutrients such as fiber, vitamin E, and antioxidants.
It's clear that the attention to detail at Iggy's Bread has made all the difference. The company expanded over the years from a small bakery into an immensely popular statewide wholesaler with its own spacious warehouse. Iggy's Bread also operates in Australia, with a popular Sydney location that opened in 2008.
How Iggy's Bread makes its old-world style products
Since opening in the Boston area over 30 years ago, Iggy's has been dedicated to handcrafting exceptional bread using organic ingredients and old-fashioned techniques. In addition to using unbleached flour that's been independently tested and certified by the Clean Label Project, Iggy's also pays special attention to the quality of bread's other main ingredient: water. Before being used to hydrate any dough, the water line at Iggy's first passes through a standard antibacterial filter, then a specialized filter designed by an Austrian scientist. This second filter not only removes impurities from the water but is filled with Austrian spring water meant to imbue the source water with unpolluted energy and life force.
Of course, a bakery that's this intentional about using the proper flour and water isn't likely to cut corners when it comes to forming the bread either. Iggy's Bread uses a slow fermentation process that doesn't rely on fast-acting yeast or leavening agents to speed things up. Instead, bakers at Iggy's allow the bread to rise naturally over 12 to 24 hours so that each loaf has the time it needs to ferment and proof properly. Though Iggy's does implement modern machines and equipment in its process, most of the handling and shaping of the bread is done by hand to reduce the amount the product is manipulated. Each loaf is then baked on a hearth before being sold in the bakery or delivered to a retail partner.