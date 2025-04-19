The Affordable Cut Of Meat Used To Make Buckboard Bacon

Traditional bacon is such a delicious and in-demand cut of meat, that it often comes at a hefty price tag. Sometimes, you just can't justify doling out the cash required to bring it home. Buckboard bacon, however, is an affordable alternative from a different cut of pork that mimics many of bacon's great qualities without breaking the bank.

It's not quite true to say bacon is the same as pork belly, but the belly area of a pig is typically used to make bacon. Buckboard, also known as cottage bacon, is a thinly sliced piece of cured pork that is carved from the Boston butt rather than the midsection. While pork belly is decadently rich in fat, the rump area has a deep, rich, meaty flavor, making it one of the best cuts of pork to smoke. Upon frying, buckboard bacon has a flavor somewhere between regular bacon and a pork chop, thanks to a greater ratio of meat to intramuscular fat. Butt is also vastly less expensive than a comparable weight of belly, so making buckboard bacon at home not only gives you an entirely different flavor, but also saves you quite a bit of cash.

Boston butt is full of connective tissue that typically requires low and slow cooking methods to break down. However, curing and thinly slicing the meat mimics much of this effect. Your buckboard bacon may be a little tough, more similar to Canadian bacon than American varieties, but its flavor and affordability are undeniable.