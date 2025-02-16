What Kind Of Desserts Pair Best With Bourbon?

Pairing food and drinks is an art form we don't always consider, yet it can make or break a meal. Just like there are rules for pairing wine with seafood like salmon as opposed to a filet mignon, the right liquor can make your dessert come to life. Bourbon is a prime example of an alcohol that goes well with desserts since it's aged in oak barrels that give it a more caramelized flavor, yet it's got enough spice to not taste sickly sweet. Of course, not all desserts are the perfect match for this deep and smoky drink, so we consulted an expert to give you all the right pairings.

In an exclusive interview with Food Republic, we spoke with Jay West, the chief spirits critic at Bottle Raiders, who gave us advice on what desserts work best with bourbon. As one might expect, it's all about finding desserts with ingredients that play into the similar qualities of the bourbon, so there isn't a clash of flavors. Per West's suggestions, bourbon's strong yet smooth taste makes it a perfect base for trying out creamier and denser desserts — something you can't do as well if you're drinking a dry dessert wine. Just remember that there is a difference between whiskey and bourbon, so you'll need to double-check the labels on your bottles.