What Kind Of Desserts Pair Best With Bourbon?
Pairing food and drinks is an art form we don't always consider, yet it can make or break a meal. Just like there are rules for pairing wine with seafood like salmon as opposed to a filet mignon, the right liquor can make your dessert come to life. Bourbon is a prime example of an alcohol that goes well with desserts since it's aged in oak barrels that give it a more caramelized flavor, yet it's got enough spice to not taste sickly sweet. Of course, not all desserts are the perfect match for this deep and smoky drink, so we consulted an expert to give you all the right pairings.
In an exclusive interview with Food Republic, we spoke with Jay West, the chief spirits critic at Bottle Raiders, who gave us advice on what desserts work best with bourbon. As one might expect, it's all about finding desserts with ingredients that play into the similar qualities of the bourbon, so there isn't a clash of flavors. Per West's suggestions, bourbon's strong yet smooth taste makes it a perfect base for trying out creamier and denser desserts — something you can't do as well if you're drinking a dry dessert wine. Just remember that there is a difference between whiskey and bourbon, so you'll need to double-check the labels on your bottles.
Bourbon complements rich desserts
Cheesecakes and other dense, rich desserts are a delight in their own right, but they need to be balanced to prevent them from becoming overwhelming. Indeed, sometimes you need something to cut through the cake — pun intended. According to Jay West, "creamy, rich desserts pair well with high-proof whiskeys, and cocoa [or] chocolate sauces add a welcome [bittersweetness] to pair as well."
So if you're eating a thick slice of cheesecake or a multi-layer chocolate mousse, a glass of bourbon will not only match the flavor profile but also match the decadence of the dessert. Note that a high-proof bourbon means it contains more alcohol by volume, so it keeps up with the heaviness of rich pastries.
Pralines bring out bourbon's flavors
A staple in the Southern United States, pralines are a sweet concoction of sugar, butter, and pecans that can either be a dessert by themselves or turned into a creamy filling. But no matter how you eat them, Jay West noted that you should be doing it with bourbon. According to West, pralines are "the perfect balance of sweet caramel, savory nuttiness."
These characteristics also tend to describe a lot of bourbons, making the two a natural pair. Pay attention to the individual notes of the bourbon — some will have barrels that impart that caramel or vanilla flavor that goes perfectly with praline while others may run a little more citrusy thanks to the yeast or grains, which may be less seamless.
Creme desserts are bourbon's best friend
Perhaps the perfect combination of complementary flavors and rich and creamy texture, desserts like creme bruleé and pot de creme are practically begging to be eaten with bourbon. "A crowd favorite," Jay West stated, "many flavors found in either are present in bourbon making for a parallel, [complementary], pairing."
These creme desserts match bourbon's sweetness and the caramelized toppings bring out that similar smoked flavor. Not to mention you can easily learn how to make creme bruleé with just three ingredients, so whipping up a quick dessert to pair with your spirit takes no time at all.
Drink bourbon with a light, sweet bite like stroopwafels
Sometimes you may not be in the mood to have a hefty dessert and a glass of alcohol, but Jay West had the perfect light bite you need. Stroopwafels are a crispy waffle cookie from the Netherlands that includes two layers held together by a toffee-like caramel syrup. According to West, their "baking spice and caramels work well with bourbon," and their crunchy texture provides a nice balance to the smooth alcohol.
While not your common American cookie, you can often find stroopwafels in superstores or your local grocery store. But, for a traditional Dutch experience to complement your bourbon, you can also order these spiced cookies online from a classic producer like Daelmans.