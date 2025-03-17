The Red Flags To Look For At The Grocery Store Seafood Counter

When you're working with a quality product, seafood can form the basis for delicious homecooked meals. But buying fresh seafood can be a bit of a crapshoot (or is it crab-shoot?), particularly in a grocery store. For tips on safely and expertly selecting fresh fish, Food Republic turned to Ivan Orkin, chef of Ivan Ramen, an acclaimed New York City ramen restaurant known for its creative interpretation of Japanese classics.

Chef Orkin shared some expert insight into successfully sourcing and buying seafood for your household, including some visual red flags to look out for. "If seafood starts looking a bit tired and loses its shine, it's probably not the freshest," he informed us. "Some places try to push older stock by slashing prices or masking it with marinades."

If you've ever approached the seafood counter in a supermarket and were greeted with an unpleasant odor, that can be a telltale indicator that freshness isn't optimum. "Watch out for seafood that smells really fishy or feels slimy — that's not a good sign," Orkin further cautioned.