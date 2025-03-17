The Red Flags To Look For At The Grocery Store Seafood Counter
When you're working with a quality product, seafood can form the basis for delicious homecooked meals. But buying fresh seafood can be a bit of a crapshoot (or is it crab-shoot?), particularly in a grocery store. For tips on safely and expertly selecting fresh fish, Food Republic turned to Ivan Orkin, chef of Ivan Ramen, an acclaimed New York City ramen restaurant known for its creative interpretation of Japanese classics.
Chef Orkin shared some expert insight into successfully sourcing and buying seafood for your household, including some visual red flags to look out for. "If seafood starts looking a bit tired and loses its shine, it's probably not the freshest," he informed us. "Some places try to push older stock by slashing prices or masking it with marinades."
If you've ever approached the seafood counter in a supermarket and were greeted with an unpleasant odor, that can be a telltale indicator that freshness isn't optimum. "Watch out for seafood that smells really fishy or feels slimy — that's not a good sign," Orkin further cautioned.
How to identify fresh shellfish
The chef also provided some greenlight signs that indicate your shellfish is a good choice. "What you want are fish that look lively," Ivan Orkin explained. "Look for bright, clear eyes, firm flesh that snaps right back when you poke it, and it should just smell fresh and clean, like the sea."
Sourcing other varieties of seafood can be even more intimidating than selecting fish, like choosing a specimen from a live lobster tank, for example. But Orkin offered some advice for selecting crustaceans, too. "For lobster, you want them energetic and snappy," he instructed. "Check for active ones with lively antennae and firm shells."
"For shrimp," he added, "pick the ones that feel firm and are still in their shells — avoid any with black spots or rings since that means they're past their prime. With crab legs, go for the ones that feel heavy for their size and smell clean, a bit salty. Any smell of ammonia or dry, cracked shells is a no-go."
Being inquisitive leads to better seafood
Whether you're in a grocery store or a specialty shop, talk to the professionals working there. Ivan Orkin spoke about a question you should be asking to get the absolute freshest fish. "It's always best practice to ask when and where it was caught," he advised.
Identifying the time, location of catch, and delivery will help you suss out which fish are the best. The type of fishing vessel that nabbed them can also be telling. Products brought in by a huge industrial fleet could have spent weeks on a boat after being caught, whereas smaller boats make shorter trips, meaning quicker delivery.
How the fish was handled post-pullout makes a big difference, too. A good fishing crew knows how to properly treat and store their catch; for instance, promptly bleeding and icing a fish to keep it properly chilled for the voyage. A knowledgeable seafood counter employee can steer you toward these fresh options.
"One of the best ways to know you're getting high-quality seafood is by purchasing from a reliable source who can identify the origin of the seafood, how the seafood was handled [and] processed, etc.," Orkin explained. "When sourcing seafood products, I prefer Japanese [seafood] because of its reputation for being high quality. The secret to the quality of [Japanese seafood] lies in the prompt and precise processing — including sanitization and fast freezing — to maintain the tender texture and freshness."
When the grocery store isn't the right source for seafood
If you're seeking a product that isn't run-of-the-mill, you're better off heading directly to a shop that deals exclusively in fish. "[For] the really good stuff — like special shellfish or unique imports — I always recommend to hit up a specialty market," Ivan Orkin noted. "They usually have the best sources and handle their seafood better. Grocery stores might not have the same quality or freshness, especially for rare finds."
When you're visiting a specialized merchant, talk to the workers, whose expertise likely surpasses that of supermarket employees. Be prepared with questions like, "What do you recommend?" or "What's in season right now?" Yes, fish have seasons, just like fruits and vegetables.
Showing your respect for a worker's opinion can result in some very helpful guidance toward the best buy of the day. You can also get some expert tips for properly preparing your seafood, like how to easily remove pin bones from fish fillets. Good fishmongers are generally happy to share their wisdom.