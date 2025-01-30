All You Need For Crispy Salmon Bites Is Your Air Fryer And Favorite Condiment

Crispy, flavorful salmon bites over a bed of plush, white rice? Yum. Air fryer fish taco recipes to crunch into tonight? Sign us up. No matter what dish you're making, these tasty morsels of salmon come together in minutes and require barely any prep work. You need three ingredients: salmon, your favorite condiment or sauce, and an air fryer.

All you have to do is cut your salmon into one-inch cubes (make sure to remove the skin before dicing it up if that's not your thing), toss them in your favorite sauce, and let the cubes cook in the air fryer. Set the temperature to around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes, and ensure the pieces are aligned in a single layer — do not overlap.

Placing them in one layer guarantees the air fryer's heat envelops each piece, achieving an even, crispy coating on every surface. Adding a little sauce to the salmon before cooking allows the natural sugars in the sauce to caramelize on the exterior, imparting extra crunch. Once the bites are cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, toss them in a bowl with some extra sauce to thoroughly coat all the pieces and really bring out the flavor.