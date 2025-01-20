Why It Pays To Use A Serrated Knife When Cutting Homemade Fries

There's nothing much better than a hot, crispy, homemade french fry. Yet the process of making these fries can be a bit trickier than it seems, especially when it comes to achieving the perfect crispy exterior. If your homemade fries turn out soggy, the solution may not have to do with your cooking method — it could be your knife. Instead of using a basic straight-edge knife to cut your fries, reach for your serrated knife.

The best knife for cutting tomatoes and bread, the serrated knife has a jagged edge that easily cuts through sponge-like foods with hard exteriors (like a baguette) without needing to apply too much pressure and squish it flat. When it comes to making french fries, the serrated edge is used for a different purpose: adding texture to the exterior of the fry. The added groves create much more surface area on the fry, which results in more space for the fry to interact with the heat from the fryer or oven and get crispy. Imagine ultra-crispy crinkle-cut fries ... but with minuscule crinkles.

To make these fries, simply wash and peel your russet potatoes (the best type of potato to use for crispy, homemade fries) and cut them into ¼-inch chunks with your serrated knife. Then rinse them, blanch everything in a bit of salty vinegar water, drain, and fry the lot in hot oil or bake them in the oven.