You Only Need 4 Ingredients To Make A Rich And Creamy Chocolate Rice Pudding

Rice pudding is a decadent treat that makes for a lick-your-spoon kind of dessert. While there are more elaborate recipes, like this caramel rice pudding, you don't have to overcomplicate it (you can even make great rice pudding in your slow cooker). In fact, we wondered if it could be as simple as four ingredients: rice, water (for cooking the rice), chocolate, and, for a surprising twist, a knob of miso. Food Republic spoke to Kierin Baldwin, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, and she weighed in on this combination. "The chocolate and rice would contribute a rich creaminess to the dessert, which could help compensate for the lack of dairy," she said.

Though Baldwin hasn't tried the combination herself, she continued, "The chocolate alone would likely provide enough sweetness ... If you used milk chocolate, the milk solids it contains would also add to the creaminess." For a balanced flavor, however, she recommended "using a lower-percentage dark chocolate or milk chocolate."

Baldwin was also fully on board with miso, a savory, umami paste with a hummus-like consistency, made from fermented beans. But she did offer one caveat: "I love miso in sweet dishes, so I like the idea of using it here — but it should be used sparingly to avoid making the pudding overly salty." Just a touch can help cut through the sweetness of the chocolate while adding complexity to a very simple dessert.