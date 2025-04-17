Boiling Frozen Chicken: A Time-Saving Kitchen Hack Or A Recipe For Disaster?

Uh oh; it's dinnertime and — yet again — you forgot to pull the chicken from the freezer before you left for work. While it is safe to cook chicken from frozen without thawing it first, you might be wondering if boiling it is an acceptable cooking method for your frozen bird. After all, no one wants to make careless mistakes when defrosting meat, whether that be through rushed heating or the wrong approach entirely.

Food Republic spoke with Sarah Hill, MPH (Master of Public Health), recipe developer, and food photographer, and she had this crucial information to impart: "Yes, it's safe to boil chicken from frozen as long as the internal temperature reaches [165 degrees Fahrenheit]. From a food safety perspective, there's no issue."

There are some caveats, however. "The texture often suffers," Hill explained. "Boiling from frozen can lead to rubbery or dry spots and uneven cooking." This is especially true when attempting to boil whole frozen chickens or large pieces; it's better to take on smaller pieces, especially those made of dark meat, like the thigh and drumsticks. If you have the time, Hill recommended thawing your chicken before boiling it "for more even results and better flavor absorption from seasonings."