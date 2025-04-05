A good caramel sauce can transform a dessert, the decadent warmth adding layers of flavor and texture. Whether you're making monkey bread, French toast, or chocolate bananas, a drizzle of caramel sauce is a game-changer. But there's an ingredient that can change the game even more that you probably never thought to use: sour cream. While using sour cream in an easy-to-make layered cake is always a welcome choice, adding it to caramel sauce might seem surprising, but this is a trick we picked up from world-renowned pâtissier (pastry chef) Adriano Zumbo. The sour cream "... Adds a nice tartness and tanginess to the caramel," Zumbo says, adding that it can create something of a flavor-bomb, "... especially with a good hit of sea salt and lemon zest."

"[Flavors] that pair well with sour cream caramel are mandarin, gingerbread, fig, milk chocolate, banana, toasted vanilla, and so many more," Zumbo says. He adds that to make your sauce pop, in addition to citrus, salt, and vanilla, look at ingredients such as "... tonka bean, black teas, spices like ginger, star anise, cardamom, [and] lemon verbena," Zumbo says. For those unfamiliar with some of those ingredients, tonka beans are a South American seed with unique notes of vanilla and tobacco, loved by pastry chefs in France. Unfortunately, they're technically banned in the U.S. due to containing coumarin, a compound that can cause liver damage when consumed in high enough quantities, though a recent influx of their use in restaurant dessert menus perhaps signals that their time of prohibition is coming to an end.