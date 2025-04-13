The Best Way To Heat Up Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches Without A Microwave
For years, Jimmy Dean sandwiches have been a breakfast staple for many, and for good reason. There's a beauty in the ease of pulling a premade sandwich from the box, removing it from its wrapper, and applying heat mere moments before consuming it. To that end, which heating method is best when preparing a frozen breakfast sandwich sans microwave? Everyone has their preferences, but this writer's is the stovetop. If you have the option, popping it in the air fryer is the next best choice. Either way, both provide an elevated touch unique from the standard microwave method.
Heating a frozen breakfast sandwich on the stovetop takes some effort, but the results are worth it. Start by disassembling the sandwich so each component (meaning the biscuit or muffin and the sausage, egg, or bacon fillings) can be pan-fried in shifts. Start with the proteins and bun since these will likely take the longest to heat through, depending on how thawed they are. Cook each side over medium-high heat for a minute or two, then add the cheese over the egg or meat so it melts nicely. The main benefit of this method is that you can guarantee that the heat will permeate the entire sandwich. Also, greasing the pan with a bit of butter or a dab of oil can give the final product an extra crisp (bonus points if it's flavored like the herb butter in Ina Garten's fridge).
Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches also come out great in the air fryer
Admittedly, not everyone has 10 minutes to hover over a stove and fry a premade breakfast sandwich. Those seeking a more convenient route would benefit greatly from the air fryer. This method also requires some disassembly, but it operates in two easy shifts: First, heat the sausage, egg, and cheese components in the air fryer for about four minutes. Then add in the croissant, biscuit, or English muffin for another three minutes until the heat has permeated everything and the sandwich has sufficiently toasted. In comparison to the stovetop, the air fryer provides a perfectly crispy result, and you won't have to commit all of your focus to cooking the breakfast sandwich.
A few final suggestions: From this writer's experience, make sure the sandwich has thawed completely before starting the process. This helps lessen the cooking time for whichever method you prefer. In the case of an English muffin sandwich, popping the bun in a toaster can help incorporate a crispy texture without adding any undesired greasiness. Don't be afraid to get creative, either — when reassembling the components, topping the sandwich with a few briny pickles can help balance out its savoriness. Heat lovers would make the right move with Bobby Flay's spicy twist: harissa. The smoky chili paste complements the salty, savory eggs, bacon, and sausage greatly and gives the breakfast staple a pleasant kick.