The Spicy Addition Bobby Flay Uses To Give His Breakfast Sandwiches A Kick

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is known for using unique ingredients — like the funky cheese he loves to top his steak with or the bacon alternative he serves with breakfast. But there's another lesser-known one he swears by when it comes to his ultimate breakfast sandwich (which Flay actually loves as a late-night meal): harissa.

A spicy North African and Middle Eastern chili paste that's as popular there as ketchup is in the U.S., harissa is made by blending up hot chilies, oil, and various spices like cumin, coriander, and smoked paprika. It's thick in texture, so you have to spread it with a spoon or a knife rather than drizzle or pour it over your food. Derived from the Arabic word harassa, meaning "to pound," the sauce is said to originate from Nabeul in Tunisia, known as the harissa capital of the world (the town even hosts a "Celebration of Harissa and Peppers of Nabeul" festival every October).

If you can't make it to Tunisia, do as Flay does – when it comes to his egg sandwich, he uses it as his not-so-secret condiment, bringing a little bit of heat to the classic dish. Flay spreads the hot pepper paste on toasted brioche before layering on the rest of his go-to breakfast sammy ingredients, including eggs fried in bacon fat, the bacon itself, and a slice of perfectly melty American cheese.