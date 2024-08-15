The Spicy Addition Bobby Flay Uses To Give His Breakfast Sandwiches A Kick
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is known for using unique ingredients — like the funky cheese he loves to top his steak with or the bacon alternative he serves with breakfast. But there's another lesser-known one he swears by when it comes to his ultimate breakfast sandwich (which Flay actually loves as a late-night meal): harissa.
A spicy North African and Middle Eastern chili paste that's as popular there as ketchup is in the U.S., harissa is made by blending up hot chilies, oil, and various spices like cumin, coriander, and smoked paprika. It's thick in texture, so you have to spread it with a spoon or a knife rather than drizzle or pour it over your food. Derived from the Arabic word harassa, meaning "to pound," the sauce is said to originate from Nabeul in Tunisia, known as the harissa capital of the world (the town even hosts a "Celebration of Harissa and Peppers of Nabeul" festival every October).
If you can't make it to Tunisia, do as Flay does – when it comes to his egg sandwich, he uses it as his not-so-secret condiment, bringing a little bit of heat to the classic dish. Flay spreads the hot pepper paste on toasted brioche before layering on the rest of his go-to breakfast sammy ingredients, including eggs fried in bacon fat, the bacon itself, and a slice of perfectly melty American cheese.
Other uses for harissa
Whether you found harissa at your local supermarket — usually available in jars, tubes, or cans — or decided to hunt down the ingredients to make a homemade version, you may be wondering what else you can use it for. Luckily for you, there are tons of ways to incorporate this spicy powerhouse into your kitchen.
The most common way to use harissa is as a condiment. You can serve it alongside bread or on a charcuterie board. You can even add it to your marinades or rubs to add a kick to your favorite protein (like grilled chicken or broiled shrimp). It's also wonderful to mix into some roasted veggies, like carrots, Brussels sprouts, or a classic veggie medley. Stir it into your tomato sauce or add a touch to your go-to stews. And it's not only for food. Harissa can also be used to spice up certain cocktails, adding an invigorating spice to a fruity pomegranate mezcal or a harissa rose gin twilight, made with the chili paste, gin, and rose water.