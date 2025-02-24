Why Rare Steak Is Safe But Rare Ground Beef Is A Recipe For Disaster

You might have noticed that when it comes to cooking rare steak, pretty much everyone agrees that it's a great way to prepare and eat it. But when it comes to ground beef, like for a burger, it's the opposite — it must be cooked all the way through, the experts warn. What the heck? It's the same animal, the same meat: Beef. So what's the difference? As it happens, it has to do with how the beef is processed.

Bacteria exist everywhere, including on the surface of our foods. And with steak, there is just that — a clearly defined surface where the bacteria is more likely to be found; it can, therefore, be cooked off with a good sear on both sides or by removing the potentially contaminated surface (as with steak tartare). On the other hand, with ground beef, because the meat is essentially turned inside out as it's ground up, the exterior contaminated surface meets (pun intended) with the interior, and it all mixes up.

That means that any potentially harmful bacteria hanging out on the outer sides of the beef is now thoroughly incorporated throughout. Any machines or blades that touch the contaminated meat even once can further spread it around. The only way to kill that bacteria is to cook the ground beef thoroughly.