The Bad Behavior That Both Costco And Sam's Club Shoppers Are Guilty Of

There are quite a few differences between Sam's Club and Costco, but there is one thing that the retailers unfortunately have in common: members of both locations tend to pick up bad habits while shopping. One in particular that really grinds the gears of fellow shoppers is when perishable food is left out in the aisles. Not only are these items in the incorrect place, but they are often sitting at room temperature. Even if an employee identifies this misplaced item and returns it to the proper refrigerated section, no one wants to bring home potentially unsafe food.

On the r/SamsClub Reddit thread, one user called these culprits "lazy" and claimed this habit is a "waste of food." Many members agreed, with one going so far as to claim, "This should [be] a criminal charge." This kind of behavior is especially frustrating when it happens at a big box retailer, where quantities are always larger and thus more prone to major food waste.

Shoppers have also noticed this rather frustrating issue over at Costco, as well. One Reddit user in the r/Costco thread stated that some shoppers "don't deserve memberships," and advised, "Just tell the cashier you don't want to buy it when you're checking out or put it back where you found it." A disappointed Redditor and Costco manager responded, "We easily throw out several hundred if not a thousand dollars worth of perfectly good food because members do this." It's always okay to change your mind while shopping, but you should really consider returning it to the right section.