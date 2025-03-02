There Is A More Affordable Big Box Chain That's Not Costco Or Sam's Club

When it comes to saving money on groceries and other household items, most people would agree that wholesale warehouses Costco and Sam's Club are your best bet. However, shopping at these bulk retail clubs come at the cost of an annual membership to take advantage of the savings. Costco's lowest tier membership is $65, while the basic Sam's Club membership will cost $50. If spending money to cut costs doesn't appeal to you, check out WinCo Foods.

Never heard of it? That is likely because the American discount supermarket chain is only located in 10 western states. WinCo was founded as Waremart Foods in 1967 by two entrepreneurs — Ralph Ward and Bud Williams. The store focused on low prices and offered groceries, household items, pet supplies, and health and beauty merchandise. Eventually, Ward bought out Williams and expanded the retail brand into supermarkets, with distinct differences to a modern grocery store.

After the death of Ralph Ward, the employees got together and purchased majority ownership of Waremart from his family. That was the birth of the WinCo Foods' Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In 1999, the employees adopted the name WinCo Foods, a moniker that was inspired by the phrase, "Winning Company."