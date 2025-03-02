There Is A More Affordable Big Box Chain That's Not Costco Or Sam's Club
When it comes to saving money on groceries and other household items, most people would agree that wholesale warehouses Costco and Sam's Club are your best bet. However, shopping at these bulk retail clubs come at the cost of an annual membership to take advantage of the savings. Costco's lowest tier membership is $65, while the basic Sam's Club membership will cost $50. If spending money to cut costs doesn't appeal to you, check out WinCo Foods.
Never heard of it? That is likely because the American discount supermarket chain is only located in 10 western states. WinCo was founded as Waremart Foods in 1967 by two entrepreneurs — Ralph Ward and Bud Williams. The store focused on low prices and offered groceries, household items, pet supplies, and health and beauty merchandise. Eventually, Ward bought out Williams and expanded the retail brand into supermarkets, with distinct differences to a modern grocery store.
After the death of Ralph Ward, the employees got together and purchased majority ownership of Waremart from his family. That was the birth of the WinCo Foods' Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In 1999, the employees adopted the name WinCo Foods, a moniker that was inspired by the phrase, "Winning Company."
This is what really sets WinCo apart from other bulk retailers
Those who are lucky enough to live near a WinCo should consider a trip to the big box store before investing in a membership at Costco or Sam's Club. Besides being the largest employee-owned retailer, WinCo does a few things differently than the other big box stores. For one thing, the bulk retailer does not require a membership or annual fee to get your shopping done. The supermarket chain also doesn't do much major advertising. Instead, WinCo encourages shoppers to look for green price tags to find special deals. The chain offers digital coupons on their website, but there's a catch. You have to register on the site in order to browse them. While you're there, you can look for their weekly and lobby specials.
At WinCo Foods, you'll find bulk bins for more than 800 items like spices, cereal, baking supplies, pasta, rice, and beans. Other cost savings measures found at WinCo include allowing customers to bag their own groceries, no-nonsense store layouts, and purchasing products directly from factories and local farms. The grocery chain does not take credit cards – but you can still use your debit card to make purchases.
WinCo is a reliable shopping option in those moments when you need something right away, even on major holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day, when other bulk retailers like Costco are closed. Most of the store locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.