Bourbon May Be An American Spirit, But Its Name Comes From France
Bourbon is the most American spirit, so much so that this corn-based whiskey can't even be called "bourbon" unless it's made in the U.S., so why does its name come from a French royal dynasty? No one's really sure, but the two leading theories for the name's origin both trace back to the fact that members of the House of Bourbon were sitting on the French throne in the 18th century.
One theory is that the name comes from Bourbon County in Kentucky — the state where it's historically been made and where 95% of bourbon is produced today. The county was given its name in 1785 in thanks for France's assistance to the U.S. during the Revolutionary War.
Another rumor states that the whiskey got its name instead from Bourbon Street in New Orleans — named for that same ruling family when the city was founded. Two French brothers who went to Kentucky in the 19th century began sending local whiskey to New Orleans in charred oak barrels via the Ohio River. During the journey, it started to develop what we now know as bourbon's characteristic color and flavor. Rumor has it that revelers began to ask for the spirit associated with the street, which is where the name became intrinsically associated with the drink. However, this is likely not accurate, as Bourbon Street was lined with mansions, not bars, during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Bourbon was well established by the time Bourbon Street became the dining hot spot it is today.
What makes bourbon bourbon?
Like all whiskeys, bourbon is made from fermented grain, but it must be produced with at least 51% corn, giving it a sweeter flavor. The corn is mixed with water and cooked with added wheat, rye, or barley, and then fermented with yeast before being put into stills and reheated. The whiskey is condensed from the captured alcohol vapors, and aged in oak barrels that must be new and charred.
Most of bourbon's color and flavor develop during aging. The spirit can range from a light amber to a rich brown depending on how long it's aged, and its main flavors are vanilla, caramel, and oak, but there can also be spicy, smoky, fruity, or floral notes.
Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, and Four Roses are some popular brands of bourbon, which can be drunk straight, over ice, with water, or with mixers like ginger ale. The iconic drink of the Kentucky Derby, the mint julep (which is traditionally served in a silver cup), is one of the most famous bourbon cocktails, made with mint leaves, sugar, and crushed ice. Other classics include the old fashioned, whiskey sour, and Manhattan. Bourbon is also one of the best spirits to be used in baking, creating a sweet, warm flavor, so it works wonderfully in both sweet potato and pecan pies.
Fans can learn more about bourbon-making and taste different varieties by hitting the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, founded by the Kentucky Distillers Association in 1999. There are now 46 bourbon distilleries in the state that participate.