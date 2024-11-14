Bourbon May Be An American Spirit, But Its Name Comes From France

Bourbon is the most American spirit, so much so that this corn-based whiskey can't even be called "bourbon" unless it's made in the U.S., so why does its name come from a French royal dynasty? No one's really sure, but the two leading theories for the name's origin both trace back to the fact that members of the House of Bourbon were sitting on the French throne in the 18th century.

One theory is that the name comes from Bourbon County in Kentucky — the state where it's historically been made and where 95% of bourbon is produced today. The county was given its name in 1785 in thanks for France's assistance to the U.S. during the Revolutionary War.

Another rumor states that the whiskey got its name instead from Bourbon Street in New Orleans — named for that same ruling family when the city was founded. Two French brothers who went to Kentucky in the 19th century began sending local whiskey to New Orleans in charred oak barrels via the Ohio River. During the journey, it started to develop what we now know as bourbon's characteristic color and flavor. Rumor has it that revelers began to ask for the spirit associated with the street, which is where the name became intrinsically associated with the drink. However, this is likely not accurate, as Bourbon Street was lined with mansions, not bars, during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Bourbon was well established by the time Bourbon Street became the dining hot spot it is today.