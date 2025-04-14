The Unexpected Crunchy Ingredient Snoop Dogg Adds To His Bologna Sandwich
Fried bologna sandwiches are a classic Southern meal with a real nostalgia factor that only a childhood staple can conjure. White bread and yellow mustard, with American cheese melted onto the bologna and combined to make a salty, tangy sandwich that's only missing one thing: a bit of crunch. Luckily, there's a solution for this, and it comes from the OG gourmizzle, Snoop Dogg, and his recipe book "From Crook to Cook." Snoop's solution is to add potato chips.
After heating the bologna in a skillet and melting cheese over it, Snoop adds mustard to two slices of toasted bread, loads up his sandwich, and then finishes it with Lays Barbecue Potato Chips. The sweet smokiness of the chips lends a perfect level of contrast to the salty sandwich.
The famed rapper is far from the only celebrity chef to enjoy adding potato chips to food. Bobby Flay loves to add chips to his perfectly-melted cheeseburgers, and José Andrés is partial to dipping potato chips in pisto stew and using them as a crunchy spoon. Similarly, tortilla chips are a great way to get a little added salty bite when inserted into a burrito.
Making the perfect fried bologna sandwich
A fried bologna sandwich is a simple dish but there are still ways to maximize your enjoyment of the beloved meal. Cutting an X in the middle of the meat is the best way to fry bologna for your sandwiches, as that simple scoring prevents it from curling at the sides. Cutting notches around the edges can also help with this common phenomenon, though there are uses for a curled slice of bologna. Bologna cups filled with mashed potatoes or eggs are classic homecooked treats that can be prepared with minimal hassle.
When it comes to upgrading your fried bologna sandwich, the beauty lies in the many roads to customization beyond adding potato chips. Even the cheese Snoop Dogg uses can be considered an extra topping, as a classic fried bologna sandwich is often served without cheese, and at times with mayonnaise instead of mustard. A fried egg is a common addition to add a bit more richness and protein, and adding lettuce and tomato can give the sandwich freshness and crunch. Hot honey is another condiment that can really take a bologna sandwich to the next level, as the sweetness and spiciness of the sauce add nuance and layers of flavor.