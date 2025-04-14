The Unexpected Crunchy Ingredient Snoop Dogg Adds To His Bologna Sandwich

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried bologna sandwiches are a classic Southern meal with a real nostalgia factor that only a childhood staple can conjure. White bread and yellow mustard, with American cheese melted onto the bologna and combined to make a salty, tangy sandwich that's only missing one thing: a bit of crunch. Luckily, there's a solution for this, and it comes from the OG gourmizzle, Snoop Dogg, and his recipe book "From Crook to Cook." Snoop's solution is to add potato chips.

After heating the bologna in a skillet and melting cheese over it, Snoop adds mustard to two slices of toasted bread, loads up his sandwich, and then finishes it with Lays Barbecue Potato Chips. The sweet smokiness of the chips lends a perfect level of contrast to the salty sandwich.

The famed rapper is far from the only celebrity chef to enjoy adding potato chips to food. Bobby Flay loves to add chips to his perfectly-melted cheeseburgers, and José Andrés is partial to dipping potato chips in pisto stew and using them as a crunchy spoon. Similarly, tortilla chips are a great way to get a little added salty bite when inserted into a burrito.