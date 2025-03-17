Crumbl Just Dropped A Luxurious New Cake Alongside Its Freebie Cookie Deal This Week
Dessert chain Crumbl is pulling out all the stops for this St. Patrick's Day, including a brand new chocolate mint cake that features two layers each of semi-sweet chocolate ganache and mint cream cheese frosting, on top of a dark chocolate cake. Then, to take it to the next level, because this is Crumbl after all, the sweet treat gets a finishing layer of Andes Creme De Menthe Candy Pieces, and it's already getting rave reviews.
But that's not all. Designating the next six days as "Luck Week," Crumbl is also running a 6-for-4 sale — that is, six cookies for the price of four, and the deal runs all week long, from March 17 through the 22 – unlike Nothing Bundt Cakes whose policy changed, Crumbl is famously closed on Sundays. But rather than placing your order in stores, this promotion is only available through its app.
You might not have to wait until next year for another 6-for-4 deal
If you can't make it to Crumbl for its 6-for-4 deal this week, no need to cry over crumbled cookies. The chain has a history of running this deal for a variety of reasons throughout the year. In 2023, it offered the 6-for-4 deal twice within three months, first for its sixth birthday in September, and then again in November as a Cyber Monday deal. In 2024, it ran this special for its seventh birthday, and we can perhaps expect it to come again in September 2025 for its eighth.
If there is a specific treat, or six, that you're hoping to nab for the price of four, like perhaps the new Dessert of the Month, you might want to order and set your pick-up time as early as possible (especially when the deal is confined to only one day). It seems that even if you place your order early, if the pick-up time isn't until later, your location might run out of specific desserts since they don't put together your order until you check in on the app.