Crumbl Just Dropped A Luxurious New Cake Alongside Its Freebie Cookie Deal This Week

If you can't make it to Crumbl for its 6-for-4 deal this week, no need to cry over crumbled cookies. The chain has a history of running this deal for a variety of reasons throughout the year. In 2023, it offered the 6-for-4 deal twice within three months, first for its sixth birthday in September, and then again in November as a Cyber Monday deal. In 2024, it ran this special for its seventh birthday, and we can perhaps expect it to come again in September 2025 for its eighth.

If there is a specific treat, or six, that you're hoping to nab for the price of four, like perhaps the new Dessert of the Month, you might want to order and set your pick-up time as early as possible (especially when the deal is confined to only one day). It seems that even if you place your order early, if the pick-up time isn't until later, your location might run out of specific desserts since they don't put together your order until you check in on the app.