Elevate Your Store-Bought Pizza Dough With A Simple Rolling Technique

Whether it's game day, family night, or just another Tuesday, there are many occasions that call for the crispy, cheesy goodness of a hot pizza straight from your own oven. Of course, the best way to get a fresh-tasting pizza without the daunting task of fermenting dough from scratch — and without making the mistake of using too much yeast — is to use store-bought pizza dough. More flavorful and customizable than bland frozen pizza (like the brand we decided to never buy again), store-bought dough carries a level of convenience that even chefs like Giada De Laurentiis love. One simple way to elevate premade dough to pizzeria quality? Roll it into a ball before baking.

While you may be tempted to just plop the dough out of the package and start assembling your pizza, freshly unwrapped store-bought dough can often stick and tear as it's stretched. The solution, according to the pizza experts at Baking Steel, is to divide the dough and form it into balls before allowing it to rest for three to four hours at room temperature. This trick creates a more malleable dough that can stretch more easily than what comes straight out of the plastic.