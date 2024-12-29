The Biggest Mistakes People Make With Homemade Pizza Dough

From Shanghai to San Francisco, people want to learn how to make pizza dough from scratch. To learn the best practices and avoid common mistakes, we spoke with Serhan Ayhan, pizza consultant to Krave It, home of the Dubai chocolate dessert pizza. He revealed that the main problem with homemade pizza dough stems from a lack of patience rather than a lack of experience.

"One of the biggest mistakes often made when fermenting pizza dough includes using too much yeast," Ayhan tells Food Republic. "While the additional yeast will indeed cause the dough to rise quickly, it will be lacking in the flavor that would develop from a slower fermentation that gives the smaller amount of yeast more time to grow." Slow proofing, where yeast breaks down starches and proteins in the flour over 24 to 48 hours, produces more complex flavors. Without that extra time, the dough remain flavorless, harder to digest, and inelastic, causing it to tear when stretched.

"If you have the time, consider using yeast amounts that are no more than 1% of the total flour weight. A related big mistake is not allowing enough time for dough to build optimal flavor," Ayhan says. "Finally, not being familiar with the flour that you are using can lead to fermentation mistakes." Luckily, once you understand fermentation, it's much easier to understand how your flour reacts to it.