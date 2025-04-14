Here's How To Make An Easy Steak Sauce Right On Your Plate
A juicy steak cooked to your liking is quickly elevated with this simple sauce that only requires two ingredients. These two essentials are butter and Worcestershire sauce. The flavors of Worcestershire sauce include strong savory notes. Typically, it features some combination of vinegar, molasses, garlic, onions, spices, and tamarind. It provides a slight acidity and allium taste, with a ketchup-like sweetness and saltiness. Combine this flavorful powerhouse with lush, rich butter, and you'll have a tasty sauce that coats the steak's exterior in flavor.
Even better than this sauce's flavor is the fact that you can make it right on your plate. Simply place a few splashes of Worcestershire with a tablespoon of butter on your empty plate. You can cook the steak however you enjoy it, whether that's in a skillet, broiled, or even baked. If you're going to grill your meat, remember the rule of 3s for grilling steak. Since the sauce doesn't require extra cooking, you don't need to reserve any pots or pans. All it takes is placing the hot steak on top of the two ingredients. The heat from the freshly cooked meat resting on the dish melts the butter. This then creates a lovely sauce with the steak's natural juices. Better yet, it only takes a few seconds.
Other quick sauces for steak
While the previously mentioned steak sauce has to rank as one of the fastest and easiest, other options are also efficient and delicious. One fairly straightforward sauce uses the same method of the meat's juices and butter but swaps Worcestershire to create a custom sauce that's also flavorful. The secret is to swap in a smoky, sweet barbecue sauce. Combine it with the leftover fond in your pan from cooking the steaks, add a little water, and stir in the butter. This rendition provides a mesquite-rich, tangy, spiced pan sauce perfect for topping a grilled steak, and it only takes about a minute.
Another idea is to use store-bought basic pesto and a knob of butter to make a garlicky, herby base. The pesto's herbs get more fragrant as the hot steak rests on top. In no time, you'll have created a powerfully flavored, fresh sauce ideal for eating with every bite of steak. Finally, if you don't have the time for any of these options, you could always reach for a pre-made bottle of steak sauce. While it may not look as gourmet, it still imparts extra flavor to the dish. When searching for the best, consider these four steak sauces to buy and four to avoid to pick a winner that best suits your taste buds.