Here's How To Make An Easy Steak Sauce Right On Your Plate

A juicy steak cooked to your liking is quickly elevated with this simple sauce that only requires two ingredients. These two essentials are butter and Worcestershire sauce. The flavors of Worcestershire sauce include strong savory notes. Typically, it features some combination of vinegar, molasses, garlic, onions, spices, and tamarind. It provides a slight acidity and allium taste, with a ketchup-like sweetness and saltiness. Combine this flavorful powerhouse with lush, rich butter, and you'll have a tasty sauce that coats the steak's exterior in flavor.

Even better than this sauce's flavor is the fact that you can make it right on your plate. Simply place a few splashes of Worcestershire with a tablespoon of butter on your empty plate. You can cook the steak however you enjoy it, whether that's in a skillet, broiled, or even baked. If you're going to grill your meat, remember the rule of 3s for grilling steak. Since the sauce doesn't require extra cooking, you don't need to reserve any pots or pans. All it takes is placing the hot steak on top of the two ingredients. The heat from the freshly cooked meat resting on the dish melts the butter. This then creates a lovely sauce with the steak's natural juices. Better yet, it only takes a few seconds.