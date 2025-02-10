4 Steak Sauces To Buy And 4 To Avoid

Many that love making steak at home don't even consider using steak sauce, but there are times when using steak sauce isn't a faux pas. In my house, we don't regularly stock steak sauce. Instead, I find that the best way to enjoy steak sauce is by making my own. Even still, in a pinch, there are times when this just isn't an option. In these cases, leaning on a store bought version is perfectly acceptable if you simply must offer steak sauce. I sampled several sauces you'll find on your grocery store shelves and through major online retailers to help ensure the sauce that ends up on your table is worth pairing with steak.

You'll notice quite a range in sauces, with some being pretty expensive for a condiment. As I came to find, expense doesn't exactly equal quality in these sauces. Simplicity is often better, and it'll save you a bit, too.

To ensure I separated the tasty sauces from the ones that ruined my steak, I sampled these in a blind taste test atop a ribeye. I considered important factors like flavor, texture, and ingredients, but the overall flavor definitely takes the majority of the weight for each sauce. Prices may vary.