A Popular Fried Chicken Chain Is Finally Putting Its Sauces On Grocery Store Shelves

When it comes to the world of fried chicken, few names are as beloved or as legendary as Popeyes. The Louisiana chain has become a benchmark for fast, delicious fried chicken over the last half-century, and has a knack for picking up on exactly what its customers want — be that introducing wings to their permanent menu or hopping on a viral trend like an all-sides girl dinner. With its latest offering, it's done exactly that. Fried chicken isn't really fried chicken without a great sauce on the side, and Popeyes does sauces better than most – even Anthony Bourdain was a fan of their cajun gravy.

Now, in a move sure to be popular among die-hard fried chicken fans, it's bringing a selection of its most iconic sauces to grocery store shelves across the USA, ensuring that you can get a taste of Louisiana at home — even when fried chicken isn't on the menu! From March 15, you'll be able to pick up a range of sauces from Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, and Walmart — and even online, by ordering on Amazon!