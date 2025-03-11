A Popular Fried Chicken Chain Is Finally Putting Its Sauces On Grocery Store Shelves
When it comes to the world of fried chicken, few names are as beloved or as legendary as Popeyes. The Louisiana chain has become a benchmark for fast, delicious fried chicken over the last half-century, and has a knack for picking up on exactly what its customers want — be that introducing wings to their permanent menu or hopping on a viral trend like an all-sides girl dinner. With its latest offering, it's done exactly that. Fried chicken isn't really fried chicken without a great sauce on the side, and Popeyes does sauces better than most – even Anthony Bourdain was a fan of their cajun gravy.
Now, in a move sure to be popular among die-hard fried chicken fans, it's bringing a selection of its most iconic sauces to grocery store shelves across the USA, ensuring that you can get a taste of Louisiana at home — even when fried chicken isn't on the menu! From March 15, you'll be able to pick up a range of sauces from Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, and Walmart — and even online, by ordering on Amazon!
What flavors will be available?
Popeyes is bringing two of its most iconic dips to grocery stores, as well as a special limited edition sauce that'll only be available later this year (one that's sure to spark some excitement from fans.) First up is its famous Blackened Ranch, a peppery, tangy, creamy buttermilk ranch infused with a savory blackened seasoning blend that's perfect for dunking fried chicken in — or for drizzling on top of just about everything else!
The chicken chain is also bringing an at-home edition of its signature Sweet Heat sauce — honey that kicks things up a notch with the heat of an Aleppo pepper hot sauce. This makes for a sweet and salty explosion of flavor, one that's sure to make for a perfect companion to a whole range of dishes — not just fried chicken!
It will also be bringing a seasonal fan favorite to stores: the bold, zesty Mardi Gras mustard. This is a creamy creole mustard mixed with an added sharp bite of horseradish that's a true favorite among Popeyes fans. You'll be able to find Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat in 18-ounce bottles at retailers nationwide while the Mardi Gras mustard will be available at select grocery retailers later this spring.