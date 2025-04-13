Flaky, Buttery, And Done In Minutes: How To Make Perfect Frozen Biscuits In Your Air Fryer

The air fryer has become a kitchen staple for many. Yet, many are unaware that in addition to making crispy foods, it can also handle baking your favorite buttery dinnertime side dish. In the sea of foods you're not cooking in an air fryer but should be, it's time to add biscuits to that list. Wondering how to cook biscuits in the air fryer? Food Republic reached out to expert Cynthia Christensen, recipe developer and Biscuit Queen behind But First We Brunch!, to deliver you the best air fryer baked biscuits. To start, Christensen explains that "you don't need to thaw your frozen biscuits before placing them in an air fryer," which speeds up the baking process.

Before baking, make sure the biscuits are around 2 inches apart from one another to allow enough space to rise a bit. The good news is it's as simple as popping the biscuits into the air fryer on whatever temperature the recipe originally calls for and baking for up to ten minutes (or until the biscuits are golden brown). "I do recommend placing them on parchment paper that comes with perforations, or poking holes in yours, to allow air circulation," Christensen adds. While she doesn't normally flip biscuits in a standard oven, she notes that, "In an air fryer it's a good idea to flip them halfway through to ensure that they get done completely on the inside."