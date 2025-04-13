Second Time's The Charm: The Secret Step You're Missing For Juicy & Tender Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is a dish with a thousand variations and techniques, all of which bring with them varying levels of deliciousness. By now it's common knowledge that double-frying chicken leads to the most beautifully crispy exterior, but did you know there's another kind of double-cooking you can put your chicken through to ensure that meat is as juicy and tender as possible? This technique is called twice-cooked chicken, and while it requires some foreplanning, it can lead to amazing results.

As opposed to the double-fried chicken that makes Korean fried chicken so popular, twice-cooked chicken involves slow cooking a full, cut-up chicken in broth and a combination of spices for three to four hours, until the meat is tender but not at the point of falling apart. The chicken is then soaked in a combination of buttermilk and hot sauce before being dredged and fried as usual.

By allowing the chicken to reach such a tender point in the initial cooking process, you ensure that the meat will not dry out while frying, especially if you include corn starch, potato starch, or baking powder in your fry dredge: ingredients that are guaranteed to take your fried chicken skin to the next level. All three of these items can help make a lighter, crunchier skin that allows the extra-juicy meat to shine through.