The Illinois-Based Chain That Puts Arby's Roast Beef To Shame

There's no denying that Arby's roast beef has its place in the fast-food world, but there's an Illinois-based chain that takes beef sandwiches to the next level. If you've never had the pleasure of trying Portillo's, as an Illinois native, I can confidently say firsthand that you're missing out. Portillo's famous Italian beef sandwiches are moist, succulent, and flavorful. It's the beef sandwich that keeps you going back for more. This might leave you wondering – what makes Italian beef sandwiches a step above the rest?

What sets Portillo's beef apart from other fast food stops is that it's cooked low and slow for over four hours. After cooking in its juices, it's sliced (super thin) and dunked into the beef gravy for the ultimate moist sandwich experience. The hot meat is then piled on top of fresh, soft French bread. Better still, the legendary seasoning blend has been a constant at Portillo's for 50 years. You can order your whole sandwich dipped in gravy for a soggy yet super flavorful masterpiece. You got that right: they'll dip the entire sandwich (including that freshly baked bread) into the delicious meaty liquid. You can also order your beef sandwich with gravy on the side for dunking, or dry if you don't like the extra moisture.