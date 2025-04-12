The Illinois-Based Chain That Puts Arby's Roast Beef To Shame
There's no denying that Arby's roast beef has its place in the fast-food world, but there's an Illinois-based chain that takes beef sandwiches to the next level. If you've never had the pleasure of trying Portillo's, as an Illinois native, I can confidently say firsthand that you're missing out. Portillo's famous Italian beef sandwiches are moist, succulent, and flavorful. It's the beef sandwich that keeps you going back for more. This might leave you wondering – what makes Italian beef sandwiches a step above the rest?
What sets Portillo's beef apart from other fast food stops is that it's cooked low and slow for over four hours. After cooking in its juices, it's sliced (super thin) and dunked into the beef gravy for the ultimate moist sandwich experience. The hot meat is then piled on top of fresh, soft French bread. Better still, the legendary seasoning blend has been a constant at Portillo's for 50 years. You can order your whole sandwich dipped in gravy for a soggy yet super flavorful masterpiece. You got that right: they'll dip the entire sandwich (including that freshly baked bread) into the delicious meaty liquid. You can also order your beef sandwich with gravy on the side for dunking, or dry if you don't like the extra moisture.
How to customize your order at Portillo's
What is even better about Portillo's beef sandwiches is that there are ways to customize them to your taste. Go with the sweet peppers (a personal favorite) for succulent strips of green pepper that are tangy and a little briney, complementing the savory meat. Other options include hot pepper giardiniera peppers, which are spicy, zesty, and brightly acidic, giving you a nice flavor break between the rich beef and fluffy bread. Chicago-style giardiniera features bits of cauliflower, hot peppers, celery, and carrots for optimal crunch and explosive flavor. Feeling like a properly balanced level of heat and sweetness? A simple hack is to ask for both to get a medley of tastes.
Order this Portillo's powerhouse combo that pairs Italian sausage and beef for the ultimate meaty bite. If you want to make things more indulgent, ask to add cheese (choose from mozzarella, cheddar, or American). The cheese sticks to the beef, coating it for a melty, creamy finish. And, if all else fails, and Italian-style roasted beef just isn't your thing, there are plenty of other reasons to head to Portillo's. For example, it's also known for its all-beef Chicago-style hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries. What makes Chicago-style hot dogs different is that they're heavily layered with mustard, relish, sport peppers, celery salt, tomato, and pickles. Top it all off with their famous chocolate cake that's super fudgy and rich, or order a chocolate cake shake (a whole slice of cake goes into this milkshake) for the sweetest goodbye to your beef sandwich.