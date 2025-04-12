Farm Fresh Vs Store-Bought Eggs: Which Ones Have A Longer Shelf Life?

We all lose track of how long something has been in the fridge, and with farm-fresh eggs especially, you might not know if they were washed, which shortens their shelf-life. This is because washing removes a protective layer, sometimes called the "bloom," which keeps bacteria from penetrating the shell.

One of the easiest ways to work out if your eggs have spoiled is to look at them. Eggs can actually grow mold — it's like a powdery mildew. But the other way to check is to sniff them after you've cracked them (you might want to use the float test, which we'll get to, if you're cracking them directly into other ingredients, like a batter). If the eggs smell rotten — and it will be unmistakable — or if they smell like anything except, well, nothing, they should be tossed.

If you don't want to crack your eggs first, you can float them instead. Just fill a glass, measuring cup, or even a bowl with cold water and then place the egg inside. If the egg immediately sinks right to the bottom, it's still fresh. If it floats, on the other hand, it is spoiled and should be thrown in the garbage. (If it's kind of in between a full sink and a full float, it might still be okay to eat; just make sure to cook it all the way through).