Think Twice Before You Make Your Next Breakfast Quiche In A Pie Pan

Using a pie pan to make a breakfast quiche recipe may seem like a sensible choice, but according to an expert, it's a decision that likely won't deliver the result that you're hoping for. To discuss the ideal methods for preparing a delicious quiche, Food Republic consulted Scott Groth, chef at I'd Rather Be A Chef.

A frequent problem that many home cooks have when preparing this dish is a soggy base, caused by the pastry not fully baking. Using a pie pan exacerbates this issue due to its slanted edges, increasing the likelihood of overcooked edges and an undercooked base, as there's less room for heat to evenly circulate. Groth explained: "[If] the crust isn't blind baked (meaning some pie weights are added and the crust is baked before the filling is added) then what typically occurs is an undercooked, mushy crust... and nobody wants to eat that." So, if you want to enjoy a classic quiche Lorraine, maybe skip the pie pan.

Pie pans also tend to be shallow, which can result in a thinner quiche rather than the taller, more aesthetically pleasing versions typically found in bakeries. "Additionally, a traditional pie plate makes serving difficult[,] as the crust is typically stuck to the plate, leading to a messy appearance on the plate," Groth added. "When I make a quiche, I love it when the sides are perfectly sliced, showing off the beautiful ingredients inside." So, when it comes to aesthetics, a pie pan is far from the best choice.