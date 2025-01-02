Alfred Hitchcock's Favorite Breakfast Meal Was A Classic

Famous for movies such as "Psycho," "Rear Window," "Vertigo," and "Dial M for Murder," film-maker and director Alfred Hitchcock was known as the master of suspense. He also had a voracious appetite and was said to enjoy multiple courses of rich, hearty dishes when dining out, being a particular fan of the Hollywood restaurants Chasen's and Romanoff's. But his favorite breakfast meal — quiche Lorraine — was decidedly simple, and the director even had his own preferred recipe for the classic dish.

While a traditional quiche Lorraine features Gruyère cheese and smoky bacon in a savory custard made with heavy cream and beaten egg, Hitchcock's recipe — which features in "The Dead Celebrity Cookbook" — was slightly different. His version replaced the bacon with ham and omitted the cheese, and the filling was made using hot milk instead of cream. This mixture was flavored with spicy cayenne and nutmeg (which is also a great ingredient for elevating cream sauces) and poured into a homemade buttery pie crust before being baked until set.

Hitchcock was so interested in food that it often made its way into his films, and his beloved quiche Lorraine was no exception, making a guest appearance served up by Cary Grant in "To Catch a Thief." However, despite his love of quiche, Hitchcock also had a food phobia that made this particular dairy dish a rather unusual choice: He feared eggs.