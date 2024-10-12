Maple Syrup Is The Sweet Ingredient Your Bacon Has Been Missing
Crispy, salty, and packed with savory flavor, bacon is a classic option that pairs perfectly with eggs Benedict or waffled hash browns for breakfast, or a BLT for lunch or dinner. While there's nothing wrong with making a traditional bacon recipe, it might be worth it to branch out with another star ingredient: maple syrup.
Adding syrup to bacon brings the perfect level of sweetness to balance out bacon's savory notes. You can either brush the syrup on before popping the strips of meat in the oven, or you can do so after the bacon's already cooked and crispy. If you choose to brush it on before, just be wary of burning, as syrup caramelizes faster than sugar. But, if you do it right, the result will be a sweet, golden, crispy crust that is irresistible and presents a kind of candied feel.
If you really want to commit to the sweetness, you can take it a step further by mixing the maple syrup with brown sugar, or even espresso for an espresso maple bacon that covers all your morning bases (sweet, savory, and caffeine!). Or, add some warm spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to accentuate the sweet, earthiness of the maple syrup, or even bourbon and cayenne to make spiced candied bacon (AKA a surefire way to wake you up at breakfast time).
Other ways to spruce up strips of bacon
If you used up the last of your maple syrup on yesterday's French toast, you can still get creative with prepping bacon by using other ingredients already sitting in your pantry.
For a similar sweet-savory combo as the maple syrup idea, sprinkle the strips with cocoa powder for a unique nutty flavor that pairs great with chocolate chip pancakes or even on top of maple donuts. Conversely, for those with iron stomachs, try using chili powder, finely-diced jalapeños, or hot sauce to add excitement to a basic eggs, bacon, and toast breakfast. Either option can be dusted on before or after cooking for that pop of flavor.
No matter how you season your bacon, it's tempting to eat it all before it even hits the dining table. But don't forget that bacon doesn't have to stand alone — or even remain a breakfast dish. You can chop it up and add it to omelets or quiches, or save it for later in the day and make a tasty cobb salad or crispy bacon wrapped dates.