Maple Syrup Is The Sweet Ingredient Your Bacon Has Been Missing

Crispy, salty, and packed with savory flavor, bacon is a classic option that pairs perfectly with eggs Benedict or waffled hash browns for breakfast, or a BLT for lunch or dinner. While there's nothing wrong with making a traditional bacon recipe, it might be worth it to branch out with another star ingredient: maple syrup.

Adding syrup to bacon brings the perfect level of sweetness to balance out bacon's savory notes. You can either brush the syrup on before popping the strips of meat in the oven, or you can do so after the bacon's already cooked and crispy. If you choose to brush it on before, just be wary of burning, as syrup caramelizes faster than sugar. But, if you do it right, the result will be a sweet, golden, crispy crust that is irresistible and presents a kind of candied feel.

If you really want to commit to the sweetness, you can take it a step further by mixing the maple syrup with brown sugar, or even espresso for an espresso maple bacon that covers all your morning bases (sweet, savory, and caffeine!). Or, add some warm spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to accentuate the sweet, earthiness of the maple syrup, or even bourbon and cayenne to make spiced candied bacon (AKA a surefire way to wake you up at breakfast time).