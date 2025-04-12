Golden, Crispy, & Totally Unexpected, Why Fried Oatmeal Deserves A Spot On Your Plate

When you think about oatmeal, your mind likely zeroes in on one thing: not the flavor, not the ingredients, but the texture; a good oatmeal's signature trait is its ability to be mushy without feeling soggy and unpleasant. This balance, while delicious, is a difficult one to achieve. But what if there was another way to cook your oatmeal, one that turns the traditional texture on its head? According to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, a whole new world of oatmeal preparation awaits, and it goes by the name of fried oatmeal.

Cooked oatmeal lasts for four to six days in the fridge if stored properly, so if you're getting to the end of that shelf life, fried oatmeal is a perfect way to repurpose it. This is especially true because this unique dish starts by using cold, firm oatmeal that's been in the fridge for at least one night. Form patties or square slices with the oatmeal and get ready to fry them.

"Heat a mix of butter (for flavor) and avocado oil (higher smoke point) in a skillet," Stevens told Food Republic, warning that butter alone may set off fire alarms. Once the pan is greased and hot, fry oatmeal patties until they're golden. According to our expert, "The texture is what makes this so good — you get this amazing contrast between the crispy exterior and the creamy interior."