Golden, Crispy, & Totally Unexpected, Why Fried Oatmeal Deserves A Spot On Your Plate
When you think about oatmeal, your mind likely zeroes in on one thing: not the flavor, not the ingredients, but the texture; a good oatmeal's signature trait is its ability to be mushy without feeling soggy and unpleasant. This balance, while delicious, is a difficult one to achieve. But what if there was another way to cook your oatmeal, one that turns the traditional texture on its head? According to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, a whole new world of oatmeal preparation awaits, and it goes by the name of fried oatmeal.
Cooked oatmeal lasts for four to six days in the fridge if stored properly, so if you're getting to the end of that shelf life, fried oatmeal is a perfect way to repurpose it. This is especially true because this unique dish starts by using cold, firm oatmeal that's been in the fridge for at least one night. Form patties or square slices with the oatmeal and get ready to fry them.
"Heat a mix of butter (for flavor) and avocado oil (higher smoke point) in a skillet," Stevens told Food Republic, warning that butter alone may set off fire alarms. Once the pan is greased and hot, fry oatmeal patties until they're golden. According to our expert, "The texture is what makes this so good — you get this amazing contrast between the crispy exterior and the creamy interior."
How to properly prepare your fried oatmeal
When it comes to preparing your oatmeal for this dish, some specific adjustments will be helpful. "Make your oatmeal with less liquid than you normally would — I go with about two to one liquid to oats instead of the usual three to one," advised Marissa Stevens, though she added that the type of oats used will change that ratio somewhat. "... Steel-cut [oats] holds its texture and doesn't go mushy when you fry it. That said, old-fashioned rolled oats can work too — just use about 25% less liquid when you're making them initially." You can also try mixing steel-cut oats and rolled oats for a better overall oatmeal.
Finally, you have your toppings, where your creativity can really shine. Savory or sweet, there are infinite possibilities with this blank canvas. "For sweet versions, I'll top with warm fruit compote — whatever's in season — and a dollop of Greek yogurt or crème fraîche," Stevens says, adding that the coolness of the yogurt against the hot oat cake makes for a delicious contrast. For savory additions, our expert recommended topping your fried oatmeal with a fried egg with a runny yolk, and maybe a dash of hot sauce for those looking for an extra kick. Enjoy another surefire combination by taking a page from Giada De Laurentiis's favorite oatmeal, using olive oil, lemon, and Italian herbs. And, of course, adding a handful of chopped-up bacon is always a good idea.