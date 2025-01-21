For A Better Bowl Of Oatmeal, Stop Using Just One Type Of Oats
Variety is the spice of life. Why not impart some of that wisdom into your morning bowl of oatmeal? Most often, people use steel-cut or rolled oats to make a healthy, filling, and delicious meal. However, take inspiration from a British recipe for "porridge" and achieve an even better texture by mixing the two oats. Take equal parts steel cut and rolled oats and cook them in your choice of milk for a creamy take. To fully understand the consistency of each, it's vital to consider the differences between rolled vs steel-cut oats.
Steel-cut oatmeal is heartier because it's the oat groat kernel in a more pure form. The process of creating a steel-cut oat is to remove the husk, and then split it into three pieces, resulting in a more coarse, chewy texture. A rolled oat is smoother because it goes through one extra step. After removing the husk, the oat is "rolled" or flattened for a uniform taste. Blending the two provides a bowl of varying textures of heartiness and plushness, providing a satisfyingly unique bite with every spoonful.
More ways to add texture to your oats
In addition to the blend of oats, try incorporating other grains. For example, consider making these oats with pearl barley. This small, circular grain guarantees pops of texture. Another option is stirring in chopped nuts, like pecans, for a buttery, sweet take and walnuts for a rich flavor. You can add the nuts to the oat and milk mixture before cooking. This will soften them and allow their oils and flavors to impart into the dish, or you can top the oatmeal with them for a more noticeable crunch. If you have a nut allergy, stir in pepitas (pumpkin seeds) instead. These savory seeds give a fragrant punch while imparting a bite.
Fresh fruit gives more bursts of flavors and variability. Pair your favorite fruit, creamy dairy item, and oatmeal mixture to make an oatmeal and fresh berry parfait with chantilly cream for delicious complementary layers that hit all the tastebuds. Another idea: make an apple cinnamon-nut oatmeal. The crisp apples give the oatmeal a bright, juicy taste, while the cinnamon is warm, and the nuts and oats are rich and thick. Dried fruit is another way to ensure your bowl will be full of optimal textures. Choose dried tart cherries for larger, plump, sweet, and chewy bites. Pour a splash of vanilla extract into the oatmeal while cooking for a complementary flavor to the cherries, then top it with some crushed almonds for yummy crunchiness.