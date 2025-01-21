For A Better Bowl Of Oatmeal, Stop Using Just One Type Of Oats

Variety is the spice of life. Why not impart some of that wisdom into your morning bowl of oatmeal? Most often, people use steel-cut or rolled oats to make a healthy, filling, and delicious meal. However, take inspiration from a British recipe for "porridge" and achieve an even better texture by mixing the two oats. Take equal parts steel cut and rolled oats and cook them in your choice of milk for a creamy take. To fully understand the consistency of each, it's vital to consider the differences between rolled vs steel-cut oats.

Steel-cut oatmeal is heartier because it's the oat groat kernel in a more pure form. The process of creating a steel-cut oat is to remove the husk, and then split it into three pieces, resulting in a more coarse, chewy texture. A rolled oat is smoother because it goes through one extra step. After removing the husk, the oat is "rolled" or flattened for a uniform taste. Blending the two provides a bowl of varying textures of heartiness and plushness, providing a satisfyingly unique bite with every spoonful.