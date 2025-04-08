Where To Find The Best Pasture-Raised Eggs And How To Know If They're The Real Deal

Pasture-raised eggs are not only the more humane, ethical choice — they also tend to be more delicious (as evidenced by the fact that two of out three of the top egg brands you can buy at the grocery store come from chickens who have the freedom to roam and forage). But in an age where egg shortages are more common at supermarkets, where the heck do you even find the pasture-raised type, and how can you tell if they are really what they say they are? To get an expert opinion on the matter, Food Republic spoke to Lindsay Chastain, of The Waddle and Cluck.

"To find truly fresh, pasture-raised eggs, look for local farmers markets, farm stands, or ask around on social media. Many local farmers sell eggs from their farms," said Chastain. According to the expert, you can infer a lot about how the egg was raised by the color of the yolk. "The more orange the yolk, the healthier the egg and the happier the chicken," Chastain reminded us. This may cause you to think twice about fluorescent yellow egg yolks typically found in conventional eggs picked up from most grocery stores. In addition to the deep orange hue, the expert also informed that pasture-raised eggs "have a stronger shell and a fresher, more flavorful taste."