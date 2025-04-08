Where To Find The Best Pasture-Raised Eggs And How To Know If They're The Real Deal
Pasture-raised eggs are not only the more humane, ethical choice — they also tend to be more delicious (as evidenced by the fact that two of out three of the top egg brands you can buy at the grocery store come from chickens who have the freedom to roam and forage). But in an age where egg shortages are more common at supermarkets, where the heck do you even find the pasture-raised type, and how can you tell if they are really what they say they are? To get an expert opinion on the matter, Food Republic spoke to Lindsay Chastain, of The Waddle and Cluck.
"To find truly fresh, pasture-raised eggs, look for local farmers markets, farm stands, or ask around on social media. Many local farmers sell eggs from their farms," said Chastain. According to the expert, you can infer a lot about how the egg was raised by the color of the yolk. "The more orange the yolk, the healthier the egg and the happier the chicken," Chastain reminded us. This may cause you to think twice about fluorescent yellow egg yolks typically found in conventional eggs picked up from most grocery stores. In addition to the deep orange hue, the expert also informed that pasture-raised eggs "have a stronger shell and a fresher, more flavorful taste."
How do you find real pasture-raised eggs in grocery stores?
For additional insight into the world of pasture-raised eggs, Food Republic also spoke to Trisha Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements. Best told us, "To ensure true pasture-raised standards [when shopping in the grocery store,] look for Certified Humane® Pasture-Raised or Animal Welfare Approved labels." It doesn't matter what else is on the carton; if you can't find those labels, the eggs are not from pasture-raised hens. The expert singled out the Vital Farms and Handsome Brook Farm brands as reputable, but shoppers also recommend Sam's Club and Aldi for the high quality selection of pasture-raised eggs at great prices.
While you can buy pasture-raised eggs from most grocery stores, it might still be worth it to take the time to source the ingredient closer to home. People have reported a less-than-stellar quality from some brands, including Costco's Kirkland Signature organic and pasture-raised eggs, and even the Pete and Gerry's Organic brand. Pale yellow yolks and watery whites have been an issue with these brands — to ensure you get the best quality possible, you might have to take a trip to the farmer's market.
Chickens aren't the only animals with worthy pasture-raised eggs
While you're picking up a dozen pasture-raised eggs from a farm, farmer's market, or even neighbor, "Don't be afraid to try other eggs than chickens as well," said Lindsay Chastain. Those who don't regularly enjoy this type of egg may turn their noses at it, but don't knock it until you try for yourself. According to Chastain, "Duck eggs, for example, are richer than chicken eggs." Most farms who keep chickens will also have ducks — and if that's the case, you're in for a treat. Duck eggs are larger, and the yolks are actually twice as big as chicken egg yolks.
Because the yolks are so large, duck eggs — which cook up just the same as chicken eggs, so they are perfect for all 13 of these eggy dinner ideas — are richer, creamier, and fattier. The quality of duck eggs only grows when they are pasture-raised, and you can bake with them, too. "When people ask my secret to the best tasting, softest, fluffiest baked goods, the answer is duck eggs," Chastain told us. One duck egg equals just under one and a half chicken eggs, so adjust accordingly; you might also start off using duck eggs for more forgiving baked goods, like cookies or dessert breads. No matter what recipe you use them for, be sure they are pasture-raised for the best texture and flavor.