The Busiest Costco In The World Is Probably Not Where You Thought

Los Angeles? Toronto? New York City? Nope, the busiest Costco in the world offers freshly made poke and is 2,400 miles from the nearest continent in Iwilei, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.

When you're so far from mainland farmers, groceries can get expensive. While Spam is beloved in Hawaii for its practicality and affordability, customers looking for ribeyes, beef tenderloins, and other luxury meats need to save their pennies where they can. That's why Costco being more affordable than regular grocery stores makes it the place to go in Iwilei when it's time to restock your pantry and fridge. Despite Oahu having four Costco locations, this one gets particular attention thanks to its proximity to the downtown center, making it a hotspot for residents and tourists alike.

But it's not just private citizens that make this particular location so profitable and beloved. While major businesses like McDonald's have economies of scale and international shipping networks to provide regular deliveries of ingredients, local businesses do not. Local restaurants and businesses don't have the luxury of relying on supply giants for their needs, instead needing to turn to their local bulk-purchase retailer for everything from buckets of soy sauce to Costco's business center. And like every Costco, the location in Iwilei understands the need to cater to its patron's specific tastes and demands.