The Busiest Costco In The World Is Probably Not Where You Thought
Los Angeles? Toronto? New York City? Nope, the busiest Costco in the world offers freshly made poke and is 2,400 miles from the nearest continent in Iwilei, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.
When you're so far from mainland farmers, groceries can get expensive. While Spam is beloved in Hawaii for its practicality and affordability, customers looking for ribeyes, beef tenderloins, and other luxury meats need to save their pennies where they can. That's why Costco being more affordable than regular grocery stores makes it the place to go in Iwilei when it's time to restock your pantry and fridge. Despite Oahu having four Costco locations, this one gets particular attention thanks to its proximity to the downtown center, making it a hotspot for residents and tourists alike.
But it's not just private citizens that make this particular location so profitable and beloved. While major businesses like McDonald's have economies of scale and international shipping networks to provide regular deliveries of ingredients, local businesses do not. Local restaurants and businesses don't have the luxury of relying on supply giants for their needs, instead needing to turn to their local bulk-purchase retailer for everything from buckets of soy sauce to Costco's business center. And like every Costco, the location in Iwilei understands the need to cater to its patron's specific tastes and demands.
How the Iwilei location sets itself apart
If you were to go to a location in Missouri, you'd be more likely to find items like bulk barbecue sauce or even smokers on sale. If, instead, you patronized the Iwilei location, you'd probably find some different options.
Whether it's from shipping constraints or just the palates of the locals, the Iwilei store carries a wide range of local foodstuffs. From Waialua brand eggs to Keoki's pork lau lau, much of this location's success comes from providing Hawaiians with what they truly want. In particular, offering fresh poke and a wide range of pre-made, ready-to-eat foods evolves this location into a pseudo-restaurant, bringing in even more business.
But of course, some of Costco's most well-known classics simply cannot be compromised on. Amidst drastic inflation exacerbating food costs for a state already overwhelmed by them, Iwilei locals can still dine on a $1.50 hot dog and drink. While supplying the Iwilei location with Costco food court hot dogs that taste so good may result in a net loss, Costco isn't one to compromise on the things that made them great in the first place. By supplying their staples alongside items unique to the tastes of the local population, Costco has secured itself a spot as the best place to shop for groceries on the island of Oahu.