How Does The Smallest Costco In The World Compare To The Average Store?

The city of Juneau, Alaska, besides being the state's capital, is mostly associated with things that are large — towering mountains, majestic glaciers, and humpback whales. However, it is also known for something rather diminutive. You see, Juneau is home to the world's smallest Costco store. While the typical Costco location spans approximately 160,000 square feet, the Juneau store is only 76,696 square feet, or roughly half the size.

However, the Juneau Costco is still a vital resource for the local community, providing essential goods and services in an area that is only accessible by boat or plane due to its geographical isolation. The store features many typical offerings, although it lacks some staples of the chain, like the Costco bakery and gas station. Locals are quick to explain that this isolation contributes to the city's unique charm and lifestyle.

The shopping experience at the Juneau location is obviously more intimate and less overwhelming than at larger stores. Costco doesn't label its aisles, but because of the smaller crowds, shoppers can navigate the store more easily. For locals who prefer a quick shopping trip without the long lines often associated with bigger locations, this is a welcome difference. An outdoor food court, also unique to this location, allows customers to enjoy their meals in the fresh Alaskan air while taking in the scenic surroundings.

To provide some perspective regarding the size of Juneau: As of the 2024 census, the city's population was 31,337 (per World Population Review). While this makes it the third-most populous city in the state after Anchorage and Fairbanks, it ranks well outside the top 100 most populous U.S. cities.