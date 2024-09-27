How Does The Smallest Costco In The World Compare To The Average Store?
The city of Juneau, Alaska, besides being the state's capital, is mostly associated with things that are large — towering mountains, majestic glaciers, and humpback whales. However, it is also known for something rather diminutive. You see, Juneau is home to the world's smallest Costco store. While the typical Costco location spans approximately 160,000 square feet, the Juneau store is only 76,696 square feet, or roughly half the size.
However, the Juneau Costco is still a vital resource for the local community, providing essential goods and services in an area that is only accessible by boat or plane due to its geographical isolation. The store features many typical offerings, although it lacks some staples of the chain, like the Costco bakery and gas station. Locals are quick to explain that this isolation contributes to the city's unique charm and lifestyle.
The shopping experience at the Juneau location is obviously more intimate and less overwhelming than at larger stores. Costco doesn't label its aisles, but because of the smaller crowds, shoppers can navigate the store more easily. For locals who prefer a quick shopping trip without the long lines often associated with bigger locations, this is a welcome difference. An outdoor food court, also unique to this location, allows customers to enjoy their meals in the fresh Alaskan air while taking in the scenic surroundings.
To provide some perspective regarding the size of Juneau: As of the 2024 census, the city's population was 31,337 (per World Population Review). While this makes it the third-most populous city in the state after Anchorage and Fairbanks, it ranks well outside the top 100 most populous U.S. cities.
The price is right, just higher for some items
While prices at Costco are generally competitive due to its bulk purchasing model, the Juneau store has slightly higher prices on certain items due to shipping costs associated with the city's remote location. Residents and businesses rely heavily on maritime and aerial transport to stock up on essentials, making the supply chain both intricate and essential for the local community.
While the shipping challenges of the Juneau location may affect the store's prices, they also contribute to some of the store's unique product offerings. At the Juneau Costco, you can find reindeer sausage and bear spray, and you'll also notice a larger than usual number of freezers for sale. The long, harsh winters in Alaska encourage residents to stock up on food supplies, making freezers essential for storing a variety of frozen goods. However, its outdoor food court does not offer pizza, nor does it carry Costco's iconic rotisserie chicken.
While all this serves to shed a little light on operations at the world's smallest Costco, for the more curious among us, the largest Costco in the world is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and measures approximately 235,000 square feet. This store, which opened in its expanded form in 2015, serves as both a regular Costco warehouse and a Costco Business Center.