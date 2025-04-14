Are Canned Oysters Raw Or Cooked?
Canned oysters are a briny delight, delicious eaten plain or given a luxurious twist such as turning them into dip or making oyster tacos. Canned oysters can even make a statement by gracing your next charcuterie board, but you might be wondering if they need to be cooked first once the tin is open. Are the oysters raw in there, or are they ready to eat straight from the pack? As it happens, all canned oysters are indeed cooked, so you can enjoy them immediately without worrying about preparing them first.
Canned oysters are usually cooked one of three ways: smoked, boiled, or steamed (popular Bumble Bee brand oysters are steamed, for example). Once shucked from their shells and cooked through, they get packed into little tins with oil or water. Some companies add a bit of salt before sealing the cans up. If you want a creamier, richer texture, go for the oysters packed in olive oil. If you prefer a more natural flavor, with a subtle brine but a more solid bite, oysters in water are for you.
Why canned oysters just might be better than fresh
There is, of course, a time and a place for raw fresh oysters. However, for many of us who don't live near a coastline, canned oysters are a bit more accessible, seeing as they are sold on supermarket shelves. They can also be purchased online and shipped thanks to their nonperishable nature. Canned oysters also tend to be less expensive than fresh, and their taste and texture are a lot more palatable for people who have a difficult time getting over the slime and brine.
There is also the safety aspect. Whenever you eat fresh oysters raw you are taking a chance, as raw oysters may contain the Vibrio bacteria. These infections, which occur when bacteria enters the oyster shell and lives in the meat, can be incredibly severe. In fact, in 2024 Today.com reported that YouTuber Billy LeBlanc lost his girlfriend and almost lost his own life after the pair got sick from eating Vibrio-tainted oysters. Because canned oysters are completely cooked, no Vibrio bacteria can survive, so you can enjoy the delicacy worry-free.