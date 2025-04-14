Are Canned Oysters Raw Or Cooked?

Canned oysters are a briny delight, delicious eaten plain or given a luxurious twist such as turning them into dip or making oyster tacos. Canned oysters can even make a statement by gracing your next charcuterie board, but you might be wondering if they need to be cooked first once the tin is open. Are the oysters raw in there, or are they ready to eat straight from the pack? As it happens, all canned oysters are indeed cooked, so you can enjoy them immediately without worrying about preparing them first.

Canned oysters are usually cooked one of three ways: smoked, boiled, or steamed (popular Bumble Bee brand oysters are steamed, for example). Once shucked from their shells and cooked through, they get packed into little tins with oil or water. Some companies add a bit of salt before sealing the cans up. If you want a creamier, richer texture, go for the oysters packed in olive oil. If you prefer a more natural flavor, with a subtle brine but a more solid bite, oysters in water are for you.