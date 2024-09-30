Why Your Homemade Fudge Didn't Set And How To Fix It

People often say that baking is a science, and they would be right. When it comes to confectionery, that scientific precision is especially important. If you've had a go at making homemade fudge, for example, and it's currently sitting gloopy in your fridge, a mistake in your method is likely to blame. But don't worry, stubborn fudge is far from unfixable.

Fudge gains its unique properties due to the chemical changes caused by intense heating and cooling. Not heating it enough (or stirring it as it heats) is often the cause of fudge becoming grainy or not setting properly. Fudge should be heated to between 237 and 239 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve the correct consistency — even a few degrees off, and you could end up with an unset mess that could sit in the fridge forever without firming up.

Luckily, the fix is easy — just pop that fudge back into the pan with about a cup and a half of water to help it dissolve, and heat on low until it does. Then, gradually crank up the heat until it comes to a boil, ensuring it reaches the 237-degree threshold. After that, simply remove it from the heat, cool, and beat as per your recipe. That's all there is to it — an easy fix for foolproof fudge. Once you master it, the world is your oyster: From minty mojito fudge to decadent chocolate, the possibilities are endless.